Emmy Nominations 2022: Zendaya, ‘Yellowjackets’ & More

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago

From epic dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, it’s been an incredible year for TV watchers. Top shows like Succession and Ted Lasso now have to compete with excellent new shows like Severance and Abbott Elementary, respectively. After quite the FYC season, it’s all led to this. So, who got nominations this year?

The Emmy nominations were revealed on July 12. Melissa Fumero and JB Smoove were on hand to announce the 74th Annual Emmy nominations. See the full list of nominees below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ghpta_0gczC5ha00
Zendaya earned another Emmy nomination for her performance in ‘Euphoria.’ (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan,

Succession

Harriet Walter,

Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCXm1_0gczC5ha00
Abbott Elementary earned several nominations in its first season. (ABC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dJ83_0gczC5ha00
Almost the entire ‘Succession’ cast got nominations this year. (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck Mediterranean

Cheer

Love On The Spectrum U.S.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked!

Selling Sunset

The 2022 Emmy Awards will air on September 12 at 8 p.m. on NBC. As of right now, the ceremony does not have a host.

Comments / 0

