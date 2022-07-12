ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football updates roster, includes freshmen jersey numbers

By Connor Riley,
dawgnation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Georgia updated its roster to reflect the 2022 season. With the program adding another 12 players to the roster as a part of...

www.dawgnation.com

On3.com

Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: Day 52

The Georgia Bulldogs are set for kickoff against the Oregon Ducks in just 52 days, and we’re looking back on impactful moments each day to tie into the day leading up. There is a 52 on the Georgia roster this season, with touted freshman and ace recruiter Christen Miller set to don the number.
ELLENWOOD, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: 6 UGA true freshmen most likely to contribute in 2022

As has been the case during the Kirby Smart era in Athens, the Georgia Bulldogs added an impressive amount of talent in their latest recruiting class. New players fresh out of high school have an uphill climb in terms of earning playing time, but a number of the newest Bulldogs have a legitimate shot at doing just that this fall.
NFL
247Sports

College football recruiting: Texas in 'really good position for' WR Jalen Hale while battling Alabama, Georgia

One of the top wide receivers and overall prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, Longview (Texas) High's Jalen Hale could be making his college decision in the near future and his recruitment is really heating up right now. Texas is among three finalists for Hale, who is also considering Alabama and Georgia. Do the Longhorns lead for the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder? According to 247Sports director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong, head coach Steve Sarkisian and company are "in a really good position" for Hale.
LONGVIEW, TX
247Sports

Texas football: Steve Sarkisian weighs in on Longhorns’ recruiting momentum after Arch Manning commitment

The Texas Longhorns have been red-hot on the recruiting trail over the last month, and it all started with the commitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning. The New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman product announced his pledge on June 23, and the Longhorns have since added 10 more commitments to climb to No. 4 overall in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings for the 2023 recruiting cycle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Scorebook Live

The football coach carousel is alive and well in Georgia

The coaching carousel is often one of the most eventful parts of the offseason, and this year was no exception. Many coaching changes were made in the aftermath of an exciting 2021 football season in Georgia. With the 2022 season quickly approaching, we have a refresher on some of the notable hires across the state.Gainesville - Josh NiblettThe third-winningest program in Georgia history made a huge splash with the hiring of Josh Niblett, who led national powerhouse Hoover (AL) for the past 14 years. Gainesville went 18-25 the last four years under Heath Webb and has not won a playoff game since the Bobby Miller era in 2015. Milton - Ben ReavesFollowing the departure of Adam Clack, who recently joined the coaching staff at UNC-Charlotte, Milton didn't have to look far for its next head man. Ben Reaves was promoted after five years as the Eagles' offensive coordinator. Reaves takes over a Milton squad which lost 11 players to the college ranks but returns enough talent to make some noise in 2022 and beyond. Colquitt County - Sean CalhounOne of the state's top programs over the past decade, Colquitt County brought back Sean Calhoun after Justin Rogers left for Thomas County Central. Calhoun was the Packers' offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 when they won back-to-back state championships. In 2016, Calhoun took over at Carrollton and led the Trojans to a 42-11 record over five years. Lowndes - Zach GrageIn six years as Thomasville’s head coach, Zach Grage led the Bulldogs to a record of 54-23, including three region titles and a trip to the Class 2A state championship game last season. Lowndes has won at least 10 games, including one in the playoffs, each of the past six seasons.Jefferson - Travis NolandIn a move which paired a storied program with an experienced coach, Jefferson hired Travis Noland away from Oconee County, where he had spent the last eight years. Noland has 20-plus years of experience as a head coach in Georgia and North Carolina. Washington County - Robert EdwardsFormer University of Georgia and NFL running back Robert Edwards led Riverwood to one of its best seasons in program history last year, and now he has returned to his alma mater. A 1993 graduate of Washington County, Edwards takes over a team that went 5-5 in 2021. Coffee - Mike CoeNew Coffee head coach Mike Coe might not be a familiar name for Georgians, but in Florida he is well known. Coe led Madison County (FL) to a record of 135-26 in 12 seasons, including four state titles. He takes over for Robby Pruitt, who had been at Coffee since 2012. Kell - Bobby MayBobby May comes off a short but successful stint as head coach at Westlake, where he led the Lions to a 27-10 record and two region titles in three seasons. May is the sixth head coach in the 20-year history of Kell, which hasn’t won a region title since 2014.Central Gwinnett - Larry HaroldHarold coached Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith during his tenure at Macon County and spent 2020 as an offensive analyst at the University of Tennessee. Now, he takes the helm at Central Gwinnett, which went 1-9 last year and has not had a winning season since 2015.Hebron Christian - Jonathan GessAfter a 15-year stint for Jonathan Gess as head coach at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, where he led the team to 11 region titles and six state championships, Gess decided to take on a new challenge at Hebron Christian. The up-and-coming program in Gwinnett County has yet to win a region title in its 15-year history.Other notable moves:Lake Oconee Academy added former University of Florida head coach Dan Mullen to its staff as a “contributing resource”, according to a May report by Lake Oconee News. Johns Creek hired Drew Connell, former Milton defensive coordinator, after Matt Helmerich made the move to Peachtree Ridge.Jeremy Edwards, former Warner Robins offensive coordinator, took the head coaching job at Houston County.Milton added Terrence Edwards, a former standout at the University of Georgia and brother of Washington County head coach Robert Edwards, as wide receivers coach.Greenville named Alexander Ogletree, former UGA fullback, the program’s new head coach.Archer landed on Dante Hall, former Collins Hill offensive coordinator, as the program’s second head coach after Andy Dyer left for Elbert County.Seckinger, a new Gwinnett County school which will play its inaugural season in 2022, tabbed Aaron Hill as the program’s first head coach.
ALACHUA, FL
247Sports

Texas football: Steve Sarkisian previews Week 2 matchup vs. Alabama, Nick Saban

The Texas Longhorns will play the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2 of the 2022 college football season, pitting second-year Texas head coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian up against his former mentor, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. Sarkisian spent three years under Saban at Alabama, in 2016 as an analyst and from 2019-20 as an offensive coordinator. During Thursday’s Big 12 media day, Sarkisian was asked about his upcoming battle against Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX

