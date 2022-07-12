ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partial list of Emmy Award nominees

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Partial list of nominees for the 2022 prime-time Emmy Awards , announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com :

Comedy Series: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; “Hacks”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Ted Lasso”; “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Actor, Comedy Series: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building.”

Actress, Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Drama Series: “Better Call Saul”; “Euphoria”; “Ozark”; “Severance”; “Squid Game”; “Stranger Things”; “Succession”; “Yellowjackets.”

Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Brian Cox, “Succession”; Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession.”

Actress, Drama Series: Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”; Zendaya, “Euphoria.”

Limited or Anthology Series: “Dopesick”; “The Dropout”; “Inventing Anna”; “The White Lotus”; “Pam & Tommy.”

Variety Talk Series: "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”; “Late Night with Seth Meyers;” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Colin Firth, “The Staircase”; Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”; Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”; Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”; Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy.”

Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Toni Collette, “The Staircase”; Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”; Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”; Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”; Margaret Qualley, “MAID”; Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”; Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”; Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”; Henry Winkler, “Barry”; Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live.”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”; Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”; Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso.”

Guest Actor, Drama Series: Adrien Brody, “Succession”; James Cromwell, “Succession”; Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”; Arian Moayed, “Succession”; Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”; Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession.”

Guest Actress, Drama Series: Hope Davis, “Succession”; Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”; Martha Kelly, “Euphoria”; Sanaa Lathan, “Succession”; Harriet Walter, “Succession”; Lee You-mi, “Squid Game.”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Nicholas Braun, “Succession”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”; Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”; John Turturro, “Severance”; Christopher Walken, “Severance”; Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game.”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Patricia Arquette, “Severance”; Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”; Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”; Rhea Seehorn. “Better Call Saul”; J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”; Sarah Snook, “Succession”; Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria.”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”; Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”; Will Poulter, “Dopesick”; Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”; Peter Skarsgård, “Dopesick”; Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”; Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus.”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Connie Britton, “The White Lotus,” Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”; Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”; Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”; Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”; Mare Winningham, “Dopesick.”

Television Movie: “Chip ’n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”; “Ray Donovan: The Movie”; “Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon”; “The Survivor”; “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.”

Guest Actor, Comedy Series: Jerrod Carmichael, “Saturday Night Live”; Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; James Lance, “Ted Lasso”; Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”; Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”; Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso.”

Guest Actress, Comedy Series: Jane Adams, “Hacks”; Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks”; Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building”; Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”; Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”; Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso.”

Structured Reality Program: “Antiques Roadshow”; “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”; “Love is Blind”; “Queer Eye”; “Shark Tank.”

Unstructured Reality Program: “Below Deck Mediterranean”; “Cheer”; “Love on the Spectrum”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked”; “Selling Sunset.”

Reality or Competition Program: “The Amazing Race”; “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”; “Nailed It!”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Top Chef”; “The Voice.”

Variety Sketch Show: “A Black Lady Sketch Show”; “Saturday Night Live.”

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: www.apnews.com/EmmyAwards

