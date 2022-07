Scientists Discover How Sound Reduces Pain in Mice. The neural mechanisms through which sound blunts pain in mice have been identified by an international team of researchers. Published on July 7, 2022, in the journal Science, the findings could inform the development of safer methods to treat pain. The study was led by scientists at the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR); the University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei; and Anhui Medical University, Hefei, China. NIDCR is part of the National Institutes of Health.

