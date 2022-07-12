Crews work on smoothing transition from road to new Islands Expressway Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Lanes on the new Islands Expressway bridge closed down temporarily Tuesday for asphalt work, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). Shortly after 11 a.m., the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) announced traffic would be down to one lane on the bridge for repairs. However, a GDOT spokesperson said the […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Savannah neighborhoods are trying to get something done about noise coming off the Truman Parkway, that they say is disrupting their quality of life. The bulk of the effort is coming out of areas in Savannah’s third district, and they’re calling for noise barriers that...
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The biggest economic investment in Georgia history is on track in Bryan County. These improvements will be along US-280 in north Bryan County as officials are expecting an increase of trucks using the roadway when the mega site opens. The road work is expected to...
The City of Savannah provided the video above. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah residents will have more dumping ground this year as the city continues to expand the Dean Forest Landfill. The Dean Forest Landfill site is approximately 1,000 acres. The three expansion cells will be a total of 41 acres in size and will […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of workers at one Screven County factory could be looking for work by the end of the year. The textile company announced plans to close a plant that’s been around for more than a half century. Milliken’s announcement leads community leaders looking at...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah Police, Woodley Road is closed between Mercy Boulevard and Largo Drive due to flooding. Police say do not drive through standing water. They also ask for drivers to avoid the area.
Georgia Power Company (GPC) had to replace a major pole knocked down when a City of Statesboro trash truck struck the pole in a 4:15 am accident on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Over 1,000 homes and apartments were without power for eight hours, which has created food spoilage issues for perishable food, which the CDC recommends destroying after 4 hours without a power source.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah Police, Louisville Road at East Lathrop is closed in all directions due to flooding. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes. Police say do not drive through standing water.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are heading to the beach anytime soon, you’ll want to hear this. The Chatham County Health Department has issued a beach water advisory on Tybee Island. It impacts North Beach starting at Lovell street and extending to the North jetty. According to the...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A contentious moment during Thursday’s Savannah City Council meeting. Some members of council expressed concern that a Black-owned business was denied an alcohol license due to what they claim are racial reasons. Other council members disputed that, and things got tense. Alderwomen Kesha Gibson-Carter and...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is looking to get more than $143 million from TSPLOST. The agreement passed but not all council members were in favor of it. The TSPLOST or Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax will fund 5 years of infrastructure projects. The agreement...
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The fire on the other side of the library did about as much damage as it could without touching the building. They’re dead in the water, but the library staff is trying to keep things going just across the street. A fire three weeks ago...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caught on video, a man battles an alligator with his bare hands on Savannah’s westside. “He said ‘sssss,” said Marquell T. White, re-enacting the sounds of the gator. That was the moment Marquell T. White dragged a 7-foot-long gator by the tail in...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No one was physically injured in a fire Tuesday, according to officials. The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a fire in a detached garage in the 0 Block of Roberts Street located in the Woodville/Bartow neighborhood on Savannah’s west side.
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival kicks off Friday with the Arts and Crafts Market and an opening ceremony Friday night in Waterfront Park. The 10-day festival includes a live concert in the park Saturday featuring Eli Young Band. It also features bed races, a ski...
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth city leaders are looking to save money by hiring prison inmates from Effingham County to be public works employees. Council members unanimously approved the agreement. They said this gives them an affordable option to clean up parts of the city, including ditches and...
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will conduct Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) in several counties the weekend of July 14 through 16. Calhoun, Orangeburg, and Colleton counties will be the targets of the latest operation. US-17 in Colleton County will be under enhanced...
The ferry landing between the Westin and Convention Center is still closed, after the deck caved in nearly three weeks ago. Chatham County Commission is allocating $3.2 million to stabilize the deck before repairs start.
