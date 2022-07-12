ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Crews work on smoothing transition from road to new Islands Expressway Bridge

By WTOC Staff
wtoc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There were lane shifts for a few hours...

www.wtoc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

GDOT: New Islands Expressway bridge closed for asphalt work

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Lanes on the new Islands Expressway bridge closed down temporarily Tuesday for asphalt work, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). Shortly after 11 a.m., the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) announced traffic would be down to one lane on the bridge for repairs. However, a GDOT spokesperson said the […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah neighborhoods asking for noise barriers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Savannah neighborhoods are trying to get something done about noise coming off the Truman Parkway, that they say is disrupting their quality of life. The bulk of the effort is coming out of areas in Savannah’s third district, and they’re calling for noise barriers that...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Traffic
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
Grice Connect

South Main open & power restored after 8 hours due to accident |Perishable Food should be destroyed

Georgia Power Company (GPC) had to replace a major pole knocked down when a City of Statesboro trash truck struck the pole in a 4:15 am accident on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Over 1,000 homes and apartments were without power for eight hours, which has created food spoilage issues for perishable food, which the CDC recommends destroying after 4 hours without a power source.
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoothing#Asphalt#Urban Construction#Wtoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wtoc.com

Savannah City Council passes TSPLOST agreement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is looking to get more than $143 million from TSPLOST. The agreement passed but not all council members were in favor of it. The TSPLOST or Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax will fund 5 years of infrastructure projects. The agreement...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Sylvania library forced to temporarily relocate after fire

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The fire on the other side of the library did about as much damage as it could without touching the building. They’re dead in the water, but the library staff is trying to keep things going just across the street. A fire three weeks ago...
SYLVANIA, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah man catches alligator in Bowles Ford Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caught on video, a man battles an alligator with his bare hands on Savannah’s westside. “He said ‘sssss,” said Marquell T. White, re-enacting the sounds of the gator. That was the moment Marquell T. White dragged a 7-foot-long gator by the tail in...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

No injuries reported in fire in the 0 block of Roberts St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No one was physically injured in a fire Tuesday, according to officials. The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a fire in a detached garage in the 0 Block of Roberts Street located in the Woodville/Bartow neighborhood on Savannah’s west side.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

66th annual Beaufort Water Festival begins Friday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival kicks off Friday with the Arts and Crafts Market and an opening ceremony Friday night in Waterfront Park. The 10-day festival includes a live concert in the park Saturday featuring Eli Young Band. It also features bed races, a ski...
BEAUFORT, SC
counton2.com

Special traffic enforcement happening in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will conduct Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) in several counties the weekend of July 14 through 16. Calhoun, Orangeburg, and Colleton counties will be the targets of the latest operation. US-17 in Colleton County will be under enhanced...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy