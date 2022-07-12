ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Michael Gove rejects No 10 ‘snake’ label after sacking by Johnson

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I6jUt_0gcz2Iq300

Michael Gove has denied that he is a “snake” after being described as such by No 10 sources after being sacked as communities secretary by Boris Johnson last week.

The Prime Minister dramatically fired Mr Gove last Wednesday after his Cabinet rival told him that it was time for him to quit, with the insult ensuing from Downing Street.

Mr Gove said Mr Johnson was “very equable, very polite” in sacking him, after the Prime Minister did not heed his call to step down in a “dignified and appropriate” way as support for his leadership crumbled at Westminster.

I’ve been called all sorts of things in my political life, but no, I think I’m just a regular guy

Michael Gove

The former Cabinet minister replied “no” and laughed when asked by the BBC in an interview: “Are you a snake?”

“I’ve been called all sorts of things in my political life, but no, I think I’m just a regular guy.”

Following Mr Gove’s removal from his Government post, a No 10 source told the BBC: “You cannot have a snake who is not with you on any of the big arguments who then gleefully briefs the press that he has called for the leader to go.”

Mr Gove said he had not given “a second thought” to why someone in the Prime Minister’s team had said that, and that he puts “spicy, salacious” comments to one side.

The pair’s relationship has long been troubled, with the Prime Minister’s leadership campaign in 2016 derailed when his rival withdrew support and decided to run himself.

Although Mr Gove was among a slew of Cabinet ministers who told Mr Johnson to stand down, he was the only one to be removed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNWgs_0gcz2Iq300

But Mr Gove said he is still an “admirer” of the Prime Minister.

The Surrey Heath MP said: “When he sacked me, he was as he’s always been in conversation with me, very equable, very polite, and obviously I’m not surprised because earlier in the day, I’d gone to see him privately.

“I’d explained to him that, while I regretted it, there was a grim political reality facing us…

“My advice to him, which I offered as a friend and in candour and in private, was that if he chose to step down that day, that Wednesday, he could take control of the situation and he could do so in a way that was dignified and appropriate.

“Now obviously Boris took a different view and I respect that.”

Mr Gove, who was in charge of Mr Johnson’s levelling up agenda, is now the most heavyweight supporter of former minister for equalities Kemi Badenoch in the contest to replace the Prime Minister.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
The Independent

No 10 denies Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds caught ‘in flagrante’ in his office when MP walked in

Boris Johnson and his then girlfriend Carrie Symonds were not caught “in flagrante” when a government minister walked in on them in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary, Downing Street has told The Independent.A senior No 10 source attacked “sordid and untrue” reports of the alleged incident that have surfaced in recent days.The source said Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who raised concerns with colleagues after walking in on the couple in 2018, before their relationship was public, is “adamant that nothing remotely physical was going on”.They were not found “in physical contact” by Mr Burns, stated the No...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
US News and World Report

Contest to Replace Boris Johnson Begins, Opponents Demand He Goes Now

LONDON (Reuters) -As many as a dozen candidates were on Friday eyeing up replacing Boris Johnson as British prime minister after he was forced to quit by his own party, with opponents saying they want him out of Downing Street immediately. Johnson said on Thursday that he would step down...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering peerage for Nadine Dorries’

Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list.The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.According to the Sunday Times, Ms Dorries is “expected” to go to the upper chamber and depart frontline politics for novel writing after Mr Johnson’s downfall.Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Uk#Cabinet
BBC

Boris Johnson's Chequers wedding party moved after criticism

A wedding party for Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie will no longer be held at the prime minister's country house following criticism of the venue choice. Newspaper reports said plans had been made for a party at Chequers in July. A No 10 source told the BBC "nothing had...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Who will replace Boris Johnson? Latest odds for the next prime minister

Tory leadership hopefuls are jockeying for position as they bid to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.Mr Johnson announced he would quit last week following an avalanche of ministerial resignations and cabinet walkouts. However, he has said he will remain in office until the Conservative Party is able to elect his successor. This could take several weeks and some within the party are calling for the process to start as soon as possible, rather than the autumn - Mr Johnson has vowed to stay until then.Here are the latest odds from BetFair Exchange on who is the favourite to...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt dumped from Tory leadership contest

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt have been eliminated from the race to succeed Boris Johnson after the first round of voting by Tory MPs.Rishi Sunak, whose resignation from No 11 helped trigger the Tory leadership race, topped the ballot, with trade minister Penny Mordaunt ahead of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.Senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General Suella Braverman and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch also progressed to the final six candidates.Mr Zahawi along with Mr Hunt, who has held the offices of health and foreign secretary, both failed to get the 30 votes required to get to...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Unite now or we lose': Liz Truss issues stark warning to Tory Right as leadership battle hots up... with Rishi Sunak topping poll and Penny Mordaunt surging into second place

The Tory Right was under pressure to unite behind Liz Truss last night amid warnings Penny Mordaunt could exploit their divisions. The Foreign Secretary emerged as the leading candidate of the Conservative Right yesterday after securing 50 votes in the first round of the contest to succeed Boris Johnson. But...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

744K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy