Residents of Arizona are truly privileged when it comes to pools, according to a new study by StorageCafe, a nationwide self storage marketplace. The research ranked the country’s top 100 biggest cities based on indicators such as the share of apartments for rent and homes for sale with access to pools, the rent and price difference between dwellings that allow daily swims and those who don’t, and the number of public pools. Chandler comes out on top in the ranking, and another six Arizonan cities make it into the top 20 best cities for pool lovers.

