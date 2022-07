Sweetwater County – There will be upcoming fundraisers for the victims of the Embassy Shooting this weekend. There are several ways in which community members can help the affected families and individuals with these two fundraisers that the Embassy is putting on. The three victims of the shooting that took place on June 23, 2022, at the Embassy Tavern and Bar, have been identified as Aaron Sadler, Jessica Wells, and Brian Nussbaum.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO