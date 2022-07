The Michigan (MI) Freedom Center hosted its annual Tee it up for Freedom golf outing on Friday, July 8, at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township. The event featured 18 holes of golf, a lunch, games, prizes, two 50-50 cash raffles, a custom-designed challenge coin, and an airshow. Funds from the event support the MI Freedom Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks to “serve those who serve us” through programs and support, including operating free military lounges at Detroit Metropolitan Airport for active military personnel and veterans and their families as well as at MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Stations) locations in Troy and Lansing. The event’s presenting sponsor was Delta. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.

