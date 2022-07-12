ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tried It: Marshalls Summertime Collection Kept Me Fresh During My Vacation

By Marsha Badger
 2 days ago
Source: Ambitious Shooters / Ambitious Shooters

Back in June, I chatted it up with Chanel Iman about summer must-haves that can be found in your local Marshalls. The supermodel teamed up with the department store to highlight the affordable fashion found in the store, and with a contest entry, one lucky winner would win an endless summer shopping spree at their local store.

Although I didn’t enter the contest, I did receive a gift card that allowed me to purchase a few items for myself. I was stoked because I had a trip to Zanzibar coming up, and I needed a few dresses to take with me. Upon packing for my trip, I was warned that short shorts, mini skirts, and low-cut tops are frowned upon. That’s basically my wardrobe, so I was in need of some new threads. This was my first time visiting a predominantly Muslim country, so it was important to find cute, airy, and conservative outfits.

When I saw the gorgeous striped, strapless dress that Chanel Iman picked out for me, I knew I’d be able to find a few items that fit the criteria of my trip. With my gift card, I picked up a few dresses, a pair of double-strapped flat slides, and some pants. I packed them all and snapped a few pictures of the outfits I wore.

During a sunset boat ride, I pulled out the lightweight dress that fit me perfectly. The look was such a vibe that my mother let me know the frock had a new owner and would be returning home with her—the nerve.

Source: Marsha b / Marsha B
Source: Marsha b / Marsha B

I wore another Marshalls fun find during a walking tour in Stone Town. This mustard yellow line dress was shapeless, comfortable, and stylish. It featured a cowl neck and high-low detailing at the hem line.

Source: Marsha b / Marsha B

I loved all my items from Marshalls, but my favorite purchase was the nude double strapped slides. They were so comfortable and I wore them everywhere. Walking is my favorite pastime, so I’m happy I found flats that looked and felt good. This mini shopping spree came just in time. Now I have a few dresses to add to my summer lineup. What do you think? Do you shop

