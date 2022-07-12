ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Big Into Biotech

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQ3PT_0gcyvNpR00

Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Monday purchased a heavy dose of biotechnology stocks.

All valuations below are as of Monday’s close.

Ark funds bought 860,480 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) , a biotech company, valued at $2.6 million. The stock has lost 65% year to date.

Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Report snatched 604,154 shares of Butterfly Network (BFLY) - Get Butterfly Network Inc. Class A Report, an ultrasound device company, valued at $2.2 million. The stock has slid 46% so far this year.

Ark funds snapped up 320,227 shares of Exact Sciences (EXAS) - Get Exact Sciences Corporation Report, a cancer diagnostics company, valued at $14.5 million. The stock has lost 42% so far this year.

Ark Genomic snagged 260,247 shares of Zymergen (ZY) - Get Zymergen Inc. Report, a biotech company, valued at $439,817. The stock has given up three-quarters of its market value year to date.

Ark Genomic bought 67,384 shares of Atai Life Sciences (ATAI) - Get ATAI Life Sciences N.V. Report, valued at $284,360. Atai is a Berlin biopharmaceutical company developing mental-health treatments.

The company says on its website that the percentage of U.S. adults showing symptoms of depression and anxiety nearly quadrupled to 42% at year-end 2020 from 11% in 2019.

Atai stock has dropped 47% year to date.

On the selling side, Ark funds dumped 193,902 shares of Compugen (CGEN) - Get Compugen Ltd. Report, an Israeli biotech company, valued at $407,194. The stock has slid 54% so far this year.

Trailing the S&P 500

As Ark funds have tumbled in recent months, Wood has defended her strategy by noting that she has a five-year investment horizon.

And the five-year track record of Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report could indeed have given investors comfort, up to May 9. The fund’s five-year return beat that of the S&P 500 until then.

But the five-year annualized return of Ark Innovation totaled 10.26% through July 11, lagging the S&P 500’s 11.69% return, according to Morningstar.

Ark Innovation has fallen 54% so far this year, as Wood’s tech companies have hit the skids. And it’s down 73% from its February 2021 peak. Raging inflation and soaring interest rates have helped put the kibosh on tech stocks.

Many of Wood’s investors don't appear too worried about the underperformance. Ark Innovation enjoyed a net inflow of $2.04 billion in the six months through July 8, according to VettaFi, an ETF research firm.

“I think the inflows are happening because our clients have been diversifying away from broad-based benchmarks like the Nasdaq 100,” Wood said. “We are dedicated completely to disruptive innovation. Innovation solves problems.”

Deflation Risk

Meanwhile, Wood has said she sees deflation as a greater risk than inflation. Price gauges like the consumer price index are lagging indicators, she said. The CPI soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May.

Wood prefers statistics like the price of gold, which has slipped 4% from a year ago, and the dollar, which has risen sharply.

Comments / 1

Related
Motley Fool

1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% To Buy Now And Hold Forever

Roku is already an established leader in the media-streaming technology sector. At the same time, the market remains fragmented, and Roku could build a much larger share over time. Furthermore, the company isn’t even thinking about international expansion -- yet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Technology Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's leading position in the foundry market should pave the way for impressive long-term growth. Palo Alto Networks is a best-of-breed cybersecurity play. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech Company#Ark Investment Management#Atai Life Sciences
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
CoinTelegraph

80,000 Bitcoin millionaires wiped out in the great crypto crash of 2022

More than 80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing. Back on Nov. 12, just days after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $69,000, a total of 108,886 BTC...
STOCKS
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
u.today

Bank of America Sees Enormous Decline in Crypto Users

Bank of America has recorded a more than 50% drop in usage, according to data published in its most recent report. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based banking institution says that the number of customers with cryptocurrency exposure declined to less than 500,000 people back in May. In November, for comparison, it topped more than one million active crypto users.
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Investors Jump Ship From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE) To Buy Presale Star Degrain (DGRN) Tokens

Investing in the brand-new, inflated cryptocurrency market is risky. However, investors would be unwise to completely ignore web3 developments since they may significantly impact how society evolves in the future. In this article, you’ll learn about three notable web3 projects, some web3-based cryptocurrency initiatives, and which web3 initiative would be the most outstanding investment choice for this year.
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

JPMorgan Lost These Three Execs To Crypto Firms This Week Despite ‘Crypto Winter’

JPMorgan Chase & Co., America’s largest bank, has witnessed the departure of three of its top executives this week. In what seems like a crucially planned exodus, the top executives of the investment bank have secured positions in different firms within the crypto space notwithstanding the current Crypto Winter that has taken a toll on certain entities.
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

More Than 62,000 Crypto Traders Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Take Tumble

Leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum dropped several points this morning, with BTC falling below $20,000 and Ethereum edging towards $1,000. Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled overnight, with the leading cryptocurrency dropping to levels as low as $19,621, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Last week was a bullish one for cryptocurrencies, as most...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy