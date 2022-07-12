ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

DartPoints to Provide the University of South Carolina with Custom Software-Defined Data Center Solution

By AIT News Desk
 2 days ago

UofSC and DartPoints Partner to Improve University’s IT Agility. DartPoints, the leading edge digital infrastructure provider, announces that it has formed an innovative technology partnership with the University of South Carolina. DartPoints will provide a custom Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) solution, which replaces the university’s current data...

pymnts.com

Digital River Adds Global Expansion Flexibility with commercetools Software Partnership

ECommerce solutions platform Digital River announced a new partnership with commercetools, integrating Digital River’s services of tax, payments, compliance and fraud mitigation into commercetools’ eCommerce platform for B2C and B2B customers, according to a company press release on Tuesday (July 12). Through the collaboration, Digital River clients can...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Weave Launches Newest Addition to Its All-in-One Platform — Insurance Verification

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has launched the latest addition to its platform, Insurance Verification. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005493/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Everbridge Unveils Service Intelligence to Accelerate IT Incident Response, Reduce Time-Consuming Unplanned Work, and Maximize Digital Service Value

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ) and digital operations/incident response management, today introduced a new correlation and analytics module enabling IT organizations to streamline digital operations and reduce unplanned work while freeing more time for innovation. Available as part of Everbridge’s Digital Operations solutions bundle, Service Intelligence minimizes digital disruptions and customer impact and ensures smooth-running IT services​ by combining unique visualizations for mapping service graphs with dependency mapping, root cause identification, service ownership, change intelligence and automation – all in one, purpose-built resolver console. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005539/en/ Everbridge Unveils Service Intelligence to Accelerate IT Incident Response, Reduce Time-Consuming Unplanned Work, and Maximize Digital Service Value (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

CEOs and business leaders sound off on the most indispensible tech tools

As the likelihood of a recession grows stronger, businesses are figuring out how to survive economic uncertainty. One thing most folks are doing is reevaluating expenses. Software subscriptions that once felt necessary might seem like nice-to-haves now. But how do you determine which apps to keep and which you can press pause on? To help businesses determine the value of different tech solutions, we at Terkel asked CEOs and business leaders: What are the technologies and software that are indispensable for your business, even during a recession?
SOFTWARE
State
South Carolina State
freightwaves.com

Axle Logistics partners with university to foster sales leaders of tomorrow

The nationwide unemployment rate continues to hover near historic lows, and companies across the supply chain are feeling the squeeze. The driver shortage is a popular topic of discussion, but talent is currently lacking across various roles within the industry. Unemployment across all industries sat at just 3.4% in May,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Pocono Update

85 Million Jobs Will Be Replaced By Artificial Intelligence By 2025

Automation will bring us into a new technological age, but at what cost?. Since the cradle of civilization and possibly even before it, humans had to work monotonous jobs until robotics made its way into the world in 1950, according to the British Department of Industry (DOI). Since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, workers in the 19th century worried about being one day replaced by automation. These fears were premature but not necessarily wrong, according to Brookings Institution.
ENGINEERING
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: Pod Foods Debuts Emerging Brand-Focused Finance Tool; Dairy Industry Data Speeds Movement of Perishable Items

Today in B2B payments, Clair and Criterion partner to offer on-demand pay, while TurnKey Lender names a new board chairman and raises $10 million. Plus, Zuora and BNP Paribas partner on usage-based equipment services. Clair, a digital banking platform, has partnered with human capital management (HCM) software company Criterion to...
SOFTWARE
#Big Data#Uofsc
HackerNoon

Exploring the Impact of Digitization in Field Service

Field service management refers to that part of the organization that is tasked with handling in-person services for customers or operations conducted outside of the office. Field service runs the gamut from customer and repair service to consultations, inspections, maintenance, and sales. It is integral to industries like construction, oil and gas, utilities, property maintenance, construction, and even healthcare. Simply put, it is any part of the organization that employs a worker out on the field.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Seclore Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Seclore, a platform leader in data-centric security, announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator formed through the merger of Tech Data and Synnex. This partnership enables enterprises to access complete solutions to solve their data protection challenges. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005179/en/ Seclore Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Chetu Opens Third Software Delivery Center in India to House Growing Talent Pool

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, today announced the latest expansion of its international offices as the company opens a new software delivery center in Noida, India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005535/en/ Chetu unveils the A-206 campus in Noida, India. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Popular Science

Grab a massive discount on jam-packed CompTIA training now through July 14

Information technology has long been known as an industry that is aggressively hiring. As the world becomes more reliant on technology, companies are desperate to find professionals who can help them fill the growing demand. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in this space is predicted to grow a whopping 13 percent from 2020 to 2030, which is notably faster than the average for all occupations across the board. Nearly 700,000 new jobs are projected to be added, with workers adept in cloud computing, the collection and storage of big data, and information security being in greater demand.
makeuseof.com

13 Alternative Career Paths for Software Developers

Software Developers have many options to branch out into non-coding careers, even as they leverage their technical experience and knowledge. Given the broad scope of software development applications, semi-technical and technical-adjacent positions are available in all industry sectors. Here's a look at a few such positions in diverse fields. Technical...
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

Delivering product innovation in a customer-first, disruptive world

Over half of the Fortune 500 companies from 2000 no longer exist. Furthermore, it is predicted that 90% of today’s Fortune 500 companies will be acquired, merged, or bankrupt by 2050. Would it be surprising to learn that these decreasing company lifespans correlate directly with increasing rates of technological innovation?
ECONOMY
pymnts

LollyLaw Debuts Online Native Payment Offering

Immigration lawyer-focused cloud-based practice management solution LollyLaw has launched LollyPayments, a native online payments platform that allows users to collect and reconcile payments without calling on third-party vendors, according to a Wednesday (July 13) press release. Paradigm recently acquired LollyLaw and LollyPayments becomes the third Paradigm product to launch fully...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Credit Unions Advance Loyalty Through Innovation

Credit union members are more loyal than customers at most financial institutions (FIs), but cementing that allegiance means offering innovative products and services based on new technology. While credit union members are less likely than customers of other FIs to walk if they’re not offered the latest digital solutions, they...
CREDITS & LOANS
freightwaves.com

Veo Robotics: Robots are not replacing manufacturing workers

Robotics implementation in manufacturing continues to increase, with more than half of manufacturers saying they now have 10 or more robots in operations. Additionally, 57% of global manufacturers said the robots they are deploying are not displacing human workers but rather working alongside them to allow human laborers to perform more skilled, less-repetitive work.
ELECTRONICS
TheConversationAU

6 ways governments drive innovation – and how they can help post-pandemic resilience

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact on the global economy, with the total cost likely to exceed US$12.5 trillion dollars according to International Monetary Fund estimates. At the same time, the crisis has accelerated huge changes in the way we live and work, and the adoption and invention of new technologies. Policymakers and leaders in science and industry are pinning their hopes on further innovation to drive economic recovery. It is a good plan, but stimulating innovation is not easy. I have studied attempts to stimulate local innovation around the world over the past century, and found six...
BUSINESS

