The Surge In Demand For Contract Legal Roles (And How To Pursue One During The Impending Economic Downturn)

Last week, I wrote about the federal circuit’s setting aside of a huge patent judgment against Cisco, based on the appellate panel’s conclusion that the trial judge should have recused himself. Why? Because of his wife’s ownership of a small amount of Cisco’s stock. At the conclusion of that column, I teased my desire to explore how the fact “that mega-verdicts in patent cases face significant appellate risks” reverberates for those with financial interests in big-ticket patent litigation, namely, “patent owners, funders, and everyone’s new best friends in the patent monetization game, insurers.” I will address each in turn, but first, I think it’s appropriate to share a little more detail about the plaintiff in the case, Centripetal Networks, if only because there is still a bias against patent assertion by nonpracticing entities (NPEs) — and part of that bias is that those chasing mega-verdicts (like that earned against Cisco) are well-funded NPEs, rather than operating companies.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO