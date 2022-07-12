ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Surge In Demand For Contract Legal Roles (And How To Pursue One During The Impending Economic Downturn)

By Wendi Weiner
abovethelaw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a deep economic downturn looms, the gig economy continues to surge, with legal talent also seeing higher increases in demand for contract roles. In these recent years, law firms and in-house legal departments have brought on legal consultants and contract attorneys in record numbers to assist legal teams on a...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

what jobs will be in demand during a recession?

Some sectors will outperform when the economy is in a recession, as noted above. These sectors can also benefit from being considered essential industries during a public health emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the entry-level positions in these sectors include:. Health Care. Medical Records Processor. Medical Billing.
RETAIL
Hr Morning

6 steps to build a positive company culture

Culture is a word you’ll hear many leaders talk about – and making theirs a positive company culture is most important these days. But it’s more than a buzzword or passing fad because research shows that investing in building a positive company culture delivers bottom-line results. That’s because employees are more engaged and productive when they believe their employer fosters a positive working environment.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Phys.org

Profits caused wages in the financial sector to rise

Companies share rising profits with their employees, which has led to above-average wage increases in the financial sector in recent years. This was revealed by a team led by Dr. Michael Böhm, a researcher at the ECONtribute Cluster of Excellence at the University of Bonn. The study has been published as an ECONtribute Discussion Paper.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Second-chance hiring could help solve the labor shortage—and address racial inequality

There are 10 million vacant jobs in America, with thousands more people quitting everyday as the Great Resignation’continues. Employers are having a hard time hiring. At the same time, there’s still a necessity to redress the discrimination and inequity that pervade our economy and society. Businesses have a growing responsibility to address both crises—and by improving access to employment for justice-impacted individuals, we can embrace that responsibility.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Legal Research#Economic Issues#Compensation
abovethelaw.com

What Biglaw Leaders Are Planning For Their Tech

As pandemic realities continue to push technology to the forefront of the business world, how have law firms responded to the challenge?. To get the perspectives of those who know best, we conducted our second annual Biglaw Decision-Makers Survey this spring, together with our friends at Wolters Kluwer. We asked...
TECHNOLOGY
abovethelaw.com

Transactional Writing Tips For Lawyers

No matter what your practice area is, mastering clear written communication is an essential skill. PLI offers two courses of interest to those looking to refine their writing in transactional practice, including contract drafting. The first is Writing for Transactional Lawyers 2022, a half-day program that will teach attendees how...
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: Pod Foods Debuts Emerging Brand-Focused Finance Tool; Dairy Industry Data Speeds Movement of Perishable Items

Today in B2B payments, Clair and Criterion partner to offer on-demand pay, while TurnKey Lender names a new board chairman and raises $10 million. Plus, Zuora and BNP Paribas partner on usage-based equipment services. Clair, a digital banking platform, has partnered with human capital management (HCM) software company Criterion to...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
foodlogistics.com

The Importance of Building Trust in Trucking Industry

No one has successfully pinpointed the origin of trust or how it develops. And yet, businesses don’t succeed for long without it. Trust is the base making it possible to build and sustain strong relationships. Even the best leaders need time, commitment and the willingness to listen to others...
INDUSTRY
abovethelaw.com

Eight Billion Dollars? A Lawsuit Over EIGHT BILLION DOLLARS?!

One thing I admit to not fully grasping is how people get paid millions to make music. Most of the musical artists I know are of the starving variety. I’ve heard and seen many a brilliant showtimes in a New York train (station) and I damn sure don’t use YouTube Premium — how the hell are people getting bankrolled to do runs? Outside of the obvious concert tickets and merch, a good deal of it looks to come from streams. And by a good deal, I mean Dr. Evil levels of money.
LAW
TechCrunch

M13’s Karl Alomar: 6 strategies for leading startups through a downturn

Even though we’d just been trained for exactly this scenario, many colleagues didn’t know how to react. A few panicked, others braced themselves in doorways and a number of people simply ran for the exits. When the unexpected happens, no one knows how they will respond. That holds...
MARKETS
Inc.com

How the Founder of Confluent Thinks Poker Can Inform Strategic Decisions

Welcome to Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel, where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the future. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On this week's episode:. How to Make Good...
GAMBLING
abovethelaw.com

A Uniform Testing Scheme: A Critical Component To The Cannabis Industry’s Success

Although 37 states have legalized cannabis for medical use and 19 have done so for recreational purposes, cannabis remains illegal under federal law — while hemp and marijuana are both derived from the cannabis plant, this article strictly refers to marijuana when mentioning “cannabis.” Cannabis’s controlled status under federal law partially explains the lack of scientifically recognized standards and guidance from federal agencies on how to develop and validate analytical methods specific to cannabis products.
INDUSTRY
geekwire.com

Uplevel, a Seattle startup that measures engineer productivity, raises $20M

The news: Seattle startup Uplevel landed $20 million to fuel growth. The 5-year-old company helps engineering teams analyze the effectiveness of their developers by pulling data from various software tools. It has doubled customer accounts over the past year. The details: Uplevel’s software can show whether engineers are stuck in...
SEATTLE, WA
abovethelaw.com

Paying The Premium (Part II)

Last week, I wrote about the federal circuit’s setting aside of a huge patent judgment against Cisco, based on the appellate panel’s conclusion that the trial judge should have recused himself. Why? Because of his wife’s ownership of a small amount of Cisco’s stock. At the conclusion of that column, I teased my desire to explore how the fact “that mega-verdicts in patent cases face significant appellate risks” reverberates for those with financial interests in big-ticket patent litigation, namely, “patent owners, funders, and everyone’s new best friends in the patent monetization game, insurers.” I will address each in turn, but first, I think it’s appropriate to share a little more detail about the plaintiff in the case, Centripetal Networks, if only because there is still a bias against patent assertion by nonpracticing entities (NPEs) — and part of that bias is that those chasing mega-verdicts (like that earned against Cisco) are well-funded NPEs, rather than operating companies.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

CEOs and business leaders sound off on the most indispensible tech tools

As the likelihood of a recession grows stronger, businesses are figuring out how to survive economic uncertainty. One thing most folks are doing is reevaluating expenses. Software subscriptions that once felt necessary might seem like nice-to-haves now. But how do you determine which apps to keep and which you can press pause on? To help businesses determine the value of different tech solutions, we at Terkel asked CEOs and business leaders: What are the technologies and software that are indispensable for your business, even during a recession?
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Clair and Criterion Join Forces to Offer On-Demand Pay to Hundreds of Mid-Market Businesses

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Clair, a New York based mission driven digital banking platform, announced a partnership with Criterion to offer free on-demand pay through Clair to the HCM software firm’s clients and employees. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005047/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Probably Won't Be Hemorrhaging Lawyers Via Layoffs Anytime Soon

I think that the last round of layoffs probably reminded them that it’s really hard to bounce back. If the work picks up, it’s really hard to get those associates back quickly and up to speed. — John Cashman, president of legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa,...
ECONOMY
Ciara Byrne

B2B lead generation tools for 2022

B2B Lead generation is a priority for larger, established companies, despite most articles online focusing on lead generation for small businesses. As companies deepen their embrace of digital marketing to business customers, there has been an accompanying upsurge in the search for new ways to generate B2B leads and new tools to turbocharge the process. Recent advancements in software engineering using AI have made the development of lead-generating tools more efficient and faster to market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy