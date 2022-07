Genoa, Nev. — Seven people were rescued from a sinking yellow and white boat by Samaritans about a half mile off Zephyr Cove Beach around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone was wearing life vests and Tahoe Douglas firefighters said no one was hurt. The boat is on the bottom of the Lake and the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.

MINDEN, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO