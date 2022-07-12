ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch All 9 Seasons of ‘Alone’

By Maddy Casale
 2 days ago
History is currently in the middle of airing its ninth season of Alone, but that isn’t stopping fans from wanting to know where they can catch every episode of the adventure reality game show series right now. Alone is an intense test of the human will to live will unlike anything you’ve seen before, as 10 individuals document themselves in their attempts to survive in the wilds of a remote location, all with no human interaction or aid aside from required medical check-ins.

Failing a medical check-in or opting to “tap out” results in the contestant’s removal from the competition, in which the last man or woman standing wins a $500,000 grand prize. Past filming locations have included Canada’s northern Vancouver Island, northern Mongolia, and Nahuel Huapi National Park in Argentine Patagonia.

Wondering how to watch all nine seasons of Alone? We’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Alone, including where to watch and how to watch the show for free.

WHERE TO WATCH ALL 9 SEASONS OF ALONE:

Luckily, there are multiple ways to catch all nine seasons of Alone right now. The best way to watch Alone is to stream it for free directly History, where you can also catch each new episode as it airs weekly.

Other options for streaming all nine seasons of Alone are Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Store, Vudu, iTunes, YouTube, and Google Play, which all offer full seasons of the series for purchase with each costing between $16.99 and $19.99. Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and YouTube also offer individual episodes of Alone for purchase with price points between $1.99 and $2.99.

CAN I WATCH ALONE FOR FREE?

You can watch Alone for free with ads on History, The Roku Channel, and PlutoTV. While The History Channel has all nine seasons of the series currently available for viewing, the latter two platforms only have six and five seasons, respectively, available for free streaming at this time.

OTHER WAYS TO WATCH ALONE:

While the following platforms don’t have all nine seasons of Alone available just yet, the good news is that there are still a lot of services who can provide a way to stream at least some of the History competition series. As far as subscription services go, you can catch eight seasons of Alone on Discovery+ in addition to seven seasons on Hulu, two on Hoopla, and one on Philo.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT ALONE SEASON 10?

Since Alone Season 9 is still currently airing, not much is known about Alive Season 10. The good news is that History has indeed renewed it for a tenth season, so there will be more solo survival epicness to come within the next year or two. Both the exact release date and filming location for Alone Season 10 have yet to be revealed. Stay with us for more information about Alone as it becomes available.

Alone airs Thursdays on History at 9 p.m. ET.

Digital Trends

All the things you can get for free on Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is without a doubt one of the biggest shopping holidays you’ll experience on the internet all year long. Every year, Amazon offers incredible deals on countless products, and this year it’s handing out deals with the best price tag of all: FREE. That’s right, as part of Amazon Prime Day festivities, some of the best Prime Day deals are free gift cards and free trials of the best services that Amazon has to offer. Keep reading to find out about all of the freebies you can score right now for Prime Day 2022.
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Solar Opposites Season 3 Is Now Streaming on Hulu

Fans of adult animation have been anxiously awaiting the return of Hulu's hit series, Solar Opposites. The second season of the acclaimed series was released on the streaming service last summer, followed by a holiday special later in the year. Solar Opposites was renewed for multiple additional seasons, so everyone has known that more episodes would be arriving at some point, and that wait has finally come to an end. On Wednesday morning, Hulu released the third season of Solar Opposites.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Girl in the Picture’ on Netflix: Where To Watch The Franklin Delano Floyd ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Episode Online

Skye Borgman’s haunting documentary Girl in the Picture debuted last week on Netflix. The true-crime film centers on a horrific FBI cold case in which a young mother’s (Tonya Hughes aka Sharon Marshall) mysterious death and her son’s (Michael Hughes) subsequent kidnapping open the door to a disturbing story about a child kidnapper (Franklin Delano Floyd) who sexually abused and later married the girl he raised as his “daughter.” The decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity (she was later identified as Suzanne Marie Sevakis), and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of the stranger-than-fiction story has captivated audiences, with the movie earning a 93% Tomatometer score and currently holding the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10.
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Paramount+, Starz, Showtime & More Are Just 99 Cents on Amazon—But Only For 12 More Hours

Click here to read the full article. If you love shows like The Boys, The Terminal List and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, you may want to know about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial and the service’s current deals for Starz, Showtime, AMC, Paramount Plus and more than a dozen other networks and streaming platforms. Amazon Prime Video Free Trial $0 Buy Now Amazon Prime Video is Amazon’s exclusive streaming service with more than 24,000 movies and over 2,100 shows, including original series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, Transparent and Hanna. The site is also the home to original movies like Manchester by...
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 6 Premiere on Disney+?

Ms. Marvel is ready to wrap up its initial run on Disney+ with this week’s finale episode — and we are not feeling it! We’re super excited to see how the story ends, especially if Kamala has to fight who we think she’s gonna have to fight, but we don’t want this journey to end. It’s been great getting to spend an hour every week with Kamala and her wonderful family, and now we have to go back to not seeing the Khans every week? How is this fair?! The good thing is, though, we’ll be able to binge the whole season at once after the season finale drops. It’ll be like we have our own Ms. Marvel mega movie (y’know, before her actual mega movie comes out next summer). And hopefully we’ll find out how she gets the name Ms. Marvel. And how do her cosplay skills level up to her having a legit superhero suit in the span of a week? We’ve got questions and we have a feeling we’re about to get some answers.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Gold’ on Hulu, a Survivalist Saga in Which Zac Efron Rots Away In Front of Our Very Eyes

Nothing screams “filmed during COVID” like Gold (now on Hulu), a survival thriller shot in Australia that puts Zac Efron in the desert all by himself, making him dirtier and uglier as he endures the harsh elements. Which is funny, because Efron is a noted Handsome Man, and also disgusting, because there are stretches of the movie where we’re perilously close to watching the poor guy’s skin blister in the sun in real time. Also funny is how this grim, grim movie is a production of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, even though it felt more like sulfuric acid...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Shark Week 2022 Full Schedule Announced: Dwayne Johnson to MC, Impractical Jokers and Much More

Did you know that the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week has been running for 34 years now? It’s a whole millennial! The annual summer TV event, which kicks off on Sunday, July 24, is getting shaken up a little bit this year though, with content that will be broadcast across multiple networks, and Dwayne Johnson as the first ever Shark Week Master of Ceremonies.
TV & VIDEOS
