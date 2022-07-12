History is currently in the middle of airing its ninth season of Alone, but that isn’t stopping fans from wanting to know where they can catch every episode of the adventure reality game show series right now. Alone is an intense test of the human will to live will unlike anything you’ve seen before, as 10 individuals document themselves in their attempts to survive in the wilds of a remote location, all with no human interaction or aid aside from required medical check-ins.

Failing a medical check-in or opting to “tap out” results in the contestant’s removal from the competition, in which the last man or woman standing wins a $500,000 grand prize. Past filming locations have included Canada’s northern Vancouver Island, northern Mongolia, and Nahuel Huapi National Park in Argentine Patagonia.

Wondering how to watch all nine seasons of Alone? We’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Alone, including where to watch and how to watch the show for free.

WHERE TO WATCH ALL 9 SEASONS OF ALONE:

Luckily, there are multiple ways to catch all nine seasons of Alone right now. The best way to watch Alone is to stream it for free directly History, where you can also catch each new episode as it airs weekly.

Other options for streaming all nine seasons of Alone are Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Store, Vudu, iTunes, YouTube, and Google Play, which all offer full seasons of the series for purchase with each costing between $16.99 and $19.99. Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and YouTube also offer individual episodes of Alone for purchase with price points between $1.99 and $2.99.

CAN I WATCH ALONE FOR FREE?

You can watch Alone for free with ads on History, The Roku Channel, and PlutoTV. While The History Channel has all nine seasons of the series currently available for viewing, the latter two platforms only have six and five seasons, respectively, available for free streaming at this time.

OTHER WAYS TO WATCH ALONE:

While the following platforms don’t have all nine seasons of Alone available just yet, the good news is that there are still a lot of services who can provide a way to stream at least some of the History competition series. As far as subscription services go, you can catch eight seasons of Alone on Discovery+ in addition to seven seasons on Hulu, two on Hoopla, and one on Philo.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT ALONE SEASON 10?

Since Alone Season 9 is still currently airing, not much is known about Alive Season 10. The good news is that History has indeed renewed it for a tenth season, so there will be more solo survival epicness to come within the next year or two. Both the exact release date and filming location for Alone Season 10 have yet to be revealed. Stay with us for more information about Alone as it becomes available.

Alone airs Thursdays on History at 9 p.m. ET.