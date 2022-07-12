ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Women, Tell Us The Little Red Flags You Look For When You're Using Dating Apps

By Mary Colussi
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UH6fm_0gcyqgaB00

It's 2022 and all of our human experiences have been distilled into app form, love and dating included. Dating apps, while often effective (and fun), are a relatively new addition to day-to-day life, and we're all still trying to figure 'em out. So I wanted to ask the women of the BuzzFeed Community which little red flags they look for while they're on the apps.

Netflix / Via giphy.com

Maybe you're alarmed when a user doesn't include their political affiliation on their profile...

DoubleDay Books / Via giphy.com

...or only includes photos of themselves in huge groups, aka the Where's Waldo of online dating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnpS9_0gcyqgaB00
Flashpop / Getty Images

Perhaps you're less concerned with the profile than you are with the messaging and you're put off when the person you're messaging skips the small talk and gets super personal (or intense, or sexual) right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ8HB_0gcyqgaB00
Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

Share your hard-won dating app wisdom in the comments or on this anonymous Google Form to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flags#Online Dating#Apps#Smart Phone#The Buzzfeed Community#Netflix Via#Doubleday Books Via#Flashpop Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Netflix
Tara Blair Ball

I Dated the Person I Left My Husband For.

I dated a man who was a kaleidoscope of selves: himself, whom he wasn’t, and whom I wished he would be. Simon shoved his tongue into my mouth, and I accepted it, albeit somewhat unwillingly. It was the first time we’d kissed, just five days after I’d left my husband.
The Independent

Voices: I joined an extra-marital affairs website – it was both the best and worst decision of my life

I was 40 and desperately unhappy when I started my extra-marital affair. Three kids, a wedding when we were too young to get married – I already felt like one of those old couples you see in gardening centres, or out for dinner on birthdays, the ones where the conversation has already dried up. It hurt to see them because I remembered when my husband and I started dating and we used to joke about those silent couples. “That will never be us,” we’d say. “I’d rather be put down than turn out like that.” But suddenly, we were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy