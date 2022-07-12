Women, Tell Us The Little Red Flags You Look For When You're Using Dating Apps

I was 40 and desperately unhappy when I started my extra-marital affair. Three kids, a wedding when we were too young to get married – I already felt like one of those old couples you see in gardening centres, or out for dinner on birthdays, the ones where the conversation has already dried up. It hurt to see them because I remembered when my husband and I started dating and we used to joke about those silent couples. “That will never be us,” we’d say. “I’d rather be put down than turn out like that.” But suddenly, we were...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO