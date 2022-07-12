Women, Tell Us The Little Red Flags You Look For When You're Using Dating Apps

Related
"This Is What Happens When Two Lazy Adults Have Four Kids" — People Are Thanking This Self-Proclaimed “Messy Mom” For Being Real, Honest, And Vulnerable When Sharing Behind-The-Scenes Videos Of The Inside Of Her Home
"The biggest drive was for me to have the accountability. I am messy. My husband is messy. We know that."
What's A Red Flag That Usually Appears In A Relationship After Six Or More Months?
The honeymoon phase can be deceiving.
My husband upgrades my engagement ring every 10 years – now it’s huge but jealous trolls call me ‘tacky’
THE general rule of thumb when buying an engagement ring is said to be 'spend three months salary.'. Most men are in the clear when it comes to buying expensive rings for their wives once they've made the trip down the aisle, but this isn't the case for everyone. TikTok...
I’m a bride-to-be & was stunned when a guest showed me what she’s planning on wearing to my big day
WHEN it comes to wedding etiquette, there's one main unwritten rule that every guest should follow - and that's not to steal the limelight from the bride. So one bride-to-be was left understandably furious when a wedding guest revealed what she was planning to wear on her big day. The...
A Woman Ripped The 'Pressure To Tip' At Coffee Shops & TikTok Has So Many Horror Stories
Do baristas deserve a 25% tip just for pouring you a coffee and adding a bit of cream? Or do you need to see a little something extra before you give them anything at all?. TikTok has erupted with a fresh round of thoughts about tipping culture at cafes after a wildly popular video mocked that "awkward" moment when you're asked to tip via iPad.
Paternity Test Goes Very Wrong When Both Parents Find Out Child Isn’t Biologically Theirs
On Reddit, a woman went viral with her story about how a series of paternity tests shockingly revealed her and her husband's child isn't biologically theirs. Now, they're suing the hospital their baby was born at and trying to figure out what went wrong. "I don't know how it happened...
I’ve been dating my girlfriend for two years & we’ve now found out we might be sisters… it won’t change things if we are
A COUPLE who have been dating for the past two years just discovered they could be sisters as they claim both their mums slept with the same bloke. Carley and Mercedes said they are now concerned that they're in fact related. The pair took to TikTok to share news of...
She Just Moved In With Her Boyfriend And She's Not Sure How To Ask Him If She Can Contribute Less To Their Rent
A woman and her boyfriend have been dating for a year, and they are now pregnant. Although they were not expecting to be parents so early on in their relationship, they are moving forward with this and she's due in just 3 weeks.
Chilling last words of mom who disappeared with her family on camping trip after they were all seen at Walmart
A WOMAN who went on a camping trip with her ex-boyfriend and daughter reportedly told her mom that she would be fine before disappearing without a trace. Nicholas Hansen, 38, asked Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their child Lydia, two, to go on the trip on June 27 – days before they were last seen at a Walmart store in Maine.
We found out we were married to the same woman – clear warning signs made me suspicious right after our wedding
TWO duped husbands have revealed how they became best mates after discovering they were married to the same woman. Christopher Thomas and Peter Sherratt were horrified to discover Karen Sherratt was a secret bigamist. The mum was banged up for four months at Cardiff Crown Court in 2014 after her...
Wife Bans Unemployed Husband, His Friends From Pool After He Refuses to Let Kids Use It
A woman took to Reddit explaining she had to ban her unemployed husband and his friends from using their backyard pool as they had completely "taken over" it and weren't even allowing the kids to use it. The mom had spent money renovating the pool so the children could use...
I Dated the Person I Left My Husband For.
I dated a man who was a kaleidoscope of selves: himself, whom he wasn’t, and whom I wished he would be. Simon shoved his tongue into my mouth, and I accepted it, albeit somewhat unwillingly. It was the first time we’d kissed, just five days after I’d left my husband.
She Overheard Her Parents Secretly Saying Some Terrible Things About Her And She's Crushed
A young woman didn't have the nicest childhood by any means. When she was little, her mom and dad didn't pay her a lot of attention, and they also enjoyed degrading her on top of that.
My husband and I have separated. So why do I find it impossible to get a divorce? | Leading questions
You might have hit a comfortable stasis or maybe divorce feels hostile, writes advice columnist Eleanor Gordon-Smith. Whatever it is, you sound ready for a next chapter
Voices: I joined an extra-marital affairs website – it was both the best and worst decision of my life
I was 40 and desperately unhappy when I started my extra-marital affair. Three kids, a wedding when we were too young to get married – I already felt like one of those old couples you see in gardening centres, or out for dinner on birthdays, the ones where the conversation has already dried up. It hurt to see them because I remembered when my husband and I started dating and we used to joke about those silent couples. “That will never be us,” we’d say. “I’d rather be put down than turn out like that.” But suddenly, we were...
I’m a fashion pro – I’m 22 & my mom’s 60 but we dress the same, the outfits which won’t age you
WHILE it may feel like you need to have more of a modest wardrobe as you get older, this doesn’t mean your style can't still be trendy. There's no age limit on dressing chic, and Sasha Morpeth, fashion tastemaker, is proving that. Anything the 22-year-old wears, her 60-year-old mom...
My neighbour has demanded I don’t use my garden because it’s ruining his view – I’m fuming
THERE’S nothing more awkward than having an argument with a neighbour, and then constantly have to see them every time you step out of your front door. Well, one mum has been left extremely frustrated after her neighbour demanded that she and her family stop using the lower half of their own garden - because it is ruining his view.
I was a mum-of-six at 21 – I’m now 34, have 9 boys but am pregnant again & people are desperate to know if it’s a girl
SINGLE and pregnant at 32 and already a mum to eight boys Rachel Parker, 34, from Hinkley, Leicester, had - understandably given up on finding love. But now she’s in a relationship and set to have her tenth child… and after having nine boys she's thrilled to announce she's finally expecting a GIRL.
My friend sent me a seriously nasty message about hooking up with her ex – then changed her tune in the strangest way
ONE woman thought her friendship was over after she hooked up with her friend's ex - and the friend sent her a nasty message about it. But things took a shocking turn when her friend reached out again – and was suddenly the picture of friendliness for a surprising reason.
Our little boy was rejected by ten nurseries because they think he’s ‘a burden’ – it’s breaking our hearts
A DAD has told how his little boy was rejected by ten nurseries because they think he’s “a burden”. Parents James and Lucy Elis say after 18 months of searching no one will take their non verbal two-year-old son Jacob. Jacob, who has allergies to soya, egg...
