Earlier this week, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy suggested that it doesn't matter what conference a team is in terms of recruiting. “Recruiting for us hasn’t really changed a lot," Gundy said. "It’s interesting with young people now, I’m not sure — you might be able to take a poll of the top 250, 300 recruits in the country and ask them if they know — for example, you could throw out what conference is Purdue in or what conference is Wake Forest in, and I would say there’s about a 50 percent chance they might not know what the conference is."

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO