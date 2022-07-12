ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Here Are My Personal Opinions About A Bunch Of The Galaxies We Can See In That Cool New Photo Of Space

By Lauren Yapalater
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TVlGH_0gcypgcO00

Have u heard? Space is big. :) Here's just a speck of her in a new photo taken by my Razr Phone camera. JK, this is top-level NASA stuff, a photo captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The first of its kind.

Space is lovely, dark and deep. You're looking at the deepest infrared image of the universe ever taken—the first full-color image from @NASAWebb. Go deeper on the galaxies of SMACS 0723 at https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse

@NASA 02:42 PM - 12 Jul 2022

And in this image, there are literally thousands of galaxies. And it turns out, galaxies are actually cool looking. Like, that's not just a made-up thing. THEY REALLY DO LOOK AWESOME.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lTzYC_0gcypgcO00
NASA

So I zoomed in and decided to shout out some of the coolest-looking ones. Because they are badass, and it's not all about the Milky Way anymore.

First, we have these guys. Imagine getting your picture taken for the first time EVER but then getting almost completely cropped out? It hurts! So I would love to shed some light on them. <3

NASA

This one is fiery and knows what she wants. LOVE HER!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wrkqc_0gcypgcO00
NASA

Gorgeous. Ethereal. Wise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xChGM_0gcypgcO00
NASA

This galaxy is one of my personal favorites. Absolutely does not care to be the typical shape. Looks majestic. I love her!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dkr11_0gcypgcO00
NASA

WHO THE HECK IS THIS?! Doing her thing and killing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krz8v_0gcypgcO00
NASA

This one really has it going on! A stunner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188maM_0gcypgcO00
NASA

This is a duo you don't wanna mess with!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BHD2X_0gcypgcO00
NASA

Magical!!!!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBxSP_0gcypgcO00
NASA

I get weird vibes from this one, so I'm moving on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSp6j_0gcypgcO00
NASA

We love a good galaxy that's just in a straight line!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yx32J_0gcypgcO00
NASA

Don't underestimate this one. A gorgeous, gorgeous girl in her own way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ji3Wu_0gcypgcO00
NASA

Obsessed with this one and the way it looks like it will beat you up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MF9dj_0gcypgcO00
NASA

This one has no definitive structure, but that’s what is great about it. Can do whatever it wants whenever it wants.

NASA

I love that this galaxy is clearly stoned!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bzbnl_0gcypgcO00
NASA

Faded but nice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UjlMP_0gcypgcO00
NASA

Basic but not in a bad way — more like just a simple galaxy that likes simple things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2paJ9w_0gcypgcO00
NASA

Obsessed with these two and whatever they are plotting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfSWr_0gcypgcO00
NASA

Cute. <3

NASA

Amazing color, great shape. Could have more definition, but that's not their fault!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdHcz_0gcypgcO00
NASA

Giving off bitchy vibes, but I trust that it's just a facade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGohf_0gcypgcO00
NASA

I want to be their friend!!!!!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9wyC_0gcypgcO00
NASA

NO COMMENT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKPpX_0gcypgcO00
NASA

And finally, this one is visually incredible. This galaxy knows what it wants, and this winter break, it will GET IT!!!!! Absolutely iconic and perfect in every way. Love u!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKzTt_0gcypgcO00
NASA

Tell me your favorite galaxy in the comments below. <3 Bye!

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

NASA Releases More Images From Powerful Webb Space Telescope

NASA on Tuesday released more images from the James Webb Space Telescope, a day after President Joe Biden unveiled the first image at the White House. In partnership with the European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency, NASA released the images as part of its research into the earliest days of the universe.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

NASA reveals Webb telescope's first cosmic targets

NASA said Friday the first cosmic images from the James Webb Space Telescope will include unprecedented views of distant galaxies, bright nebulae, and a faraway giant gas planet. Webb has also carried out a spectroscopy -- an analysis of light that reveals detailed information -- on a faraway gas giant called WASP-96 b, which was discovered in 2014.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

The James Webb Space Telescope's first images are here, and they're spectacular

NASA has released the first suite of images from the newly operational James Webb Space Telescope, revealing the wonders of our universe in more detail than ever before. Stars explode in spectacular orange and blue light. Galaxies writhe and dance around each other in a tangle of dust and baby stars. An alien planet pulses with haze. Some of the oldest light in the known universe — emitted more than 13 billion years ago — bends around massive potholes of gravity to shine before our eyes, clear as day.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Spec
Universe Today

Astronomer Working With Webb Said the new Images “Almost Brought him to Tears.” We’ll see Them on July 12th

The scientific and astronomical community are eagerly waiting for Tuesday, July 12th, to come around. On this day, the first images taken by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will be released! According to a previous statement by the agency, these images will include the deepest views of the Universe ever taken and spectra obtained from an exoplanet atmosphere. In another statement issued yesterday, the images were so beautiful that they almost brought Thomas Zarbuchen – Associate Administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD) – to tears!
ASTRONOMY
The Next Web

A deep glimpse into the early universe: Here are the first full-color images from the James Webb Telescope

On Friday, NASA released the first full-color image from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) — the largest and most powerful telescope ever launched into space. Thanks to its massive mirror and the ability to see at the infrared part of the spectrum, it can look back billions of years to capture the faint, red-shifted light from the very beginning of the universe.
ASTRONOMY
International Business Times

Webb Telescope Reveals Clearest Infrared Image Of Early Universe

The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful observatory to be placed in orbit, has revealed the "deepest and sharpest infrared image of the early universe" ever taken, going back 13 billion years, NASA said Monday. The stunning shot, revealed in a White House briefing by President Joe Biden, is...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
CNET

Look Back at Hubble Space Telescope's 'First Light' Image From 1990

That sense of energy crackling across the internet this week is for the arrival of the James Webb Space Telescope's first science images on Monday and Tuesday. Webb is the shiny new thing, but let's not forget the still-operating Hubble Space Telescope. This is the perfect time to gaze back at its "first light" image from 1990.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA Shares 'Absolutely Astonishing' Webb Space Telescope Views of Jupiter

More images from NASA's favorite new toy, the next-generation James Webb Space Telescope, continue to trickle out following the official release of the first scientific images taken of objects in deep space. Astronomers have also been giddy over images taken during the telescope's testing, or commissioning phase, earlier this year...
ASTRONOMY
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy