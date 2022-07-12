Here Are My Personal Opinions About A Bunch Of The Galaxies We Can See In That Cool New Photo Of Space

NASA has released the first suite of images from the newly operational James Webb Space Telescope, revealing the wonders of our universe in more detail than ever before. Stars explode in spectacular orange and blue light. Galaxies writhe and dance around each other in a tangle of dust and baby stars. An alien planet pulses with haze. Some of the oldest light in the known universe — emitted more than 13 billion years ago — bends around massive potholes of gravity to shine before our eyes, clear as day.

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO