Here Are My Personal Opinions About A Bunch Of The Galaxies We Can See In That Cool New Photo Of Space

NASA Releases More Images From Powerful Webb Space Telescope
NASA on Tuesday released more images from the James Webb Space Telescope, a day after President Joe Biden unveiled the first image at the White House. In partnership with the European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency, NASA released the images as part of its research into the earliest days of the universe.
NASA's James Webb telescope reveals the universe as we've never seen it before
At first glance, the first image from NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope may not seem all that remarkable. But in reality, what appears to be tiny specks in space are actually galaxies — billions of years old. "If you held a grain of sand on the tip of...
NASA reveals Webb telescope's first cosmic targets
NASA said Friday the first cosmic images from the James Webb Space Telescope will include unprecedented views of distant galaxies, bright nebulae, and a faraway giant gas planet. Webb has also carried out a spectroscopy -- an analysis of light that reveals detailed information -- on a faraway gas giant called WASP-96 b, which was discovered in 2014.
The James Webb Space Telescope's first images are here, and they're spectacular
NASA has released the first suite of images from the newly operational James Webb Space Telescope, revealing the wonders of our universe in more detail than ever before. Stars explode in spectacular orange and blue light. Galaxies writhe and dance around each other in a tangle of dust and baby stars. An alien planet pulses with haze. Some of the oldest light in the known universe — emitted more than 13 billion years ago — bends around massive potholes of gravity to shine before our eyes, clear as day.
Universe Today
Astronomer Working With Webb Said the new Images “Almost Brought him to Tears.” We’ll see Them on July 12th
The scientific and astronomical community are eagerly waiting for Tuesday, July 12th, to come around. On this day, the first images taken by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will be released! According to a previous statement by the agency, these images will include the deepest views of the Universe ever taken and spectra obtained from an exoplanet atmosphere. In another statement issued yesterday, the images were so beautiful that they almost brought Thomas Zarbuchen – Associate Administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD) – to tears!
Science and emotion meet as astronomers respond to 1st images from James Webb Space Telescope
It was an emotional day for scientists as they shared with the world the first science-quality images from NASA's next-generation observatory.
The Next Web
A deep glimpse into the early universe: Here are the first full-color images from the James Webb Telescope
On Friday, NASA released the first full-color image from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) — the largest and most powerful telescope ever launched into space. Thanks to its massive mirror and the ability to see at the infrared part of the spectrum, it can look back billions of years to capture the faint, red-shifted light from the very beginning of the universe.
International Business Times
Webb Telescope Reveals Clearest Infrared Image Of Early Universe
The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful observatory to be placed in orbit, has revealed the "deepest and sharpest infrared image of the early universe" ever taken, going back 13 billion years, NASA said Monday. The stunning shot, revealed in a White House briefing by President Joe Biden, is...
CNET
Look Back at Hubble Space Telescope's 'First Light' Image From 1990
That sense of energy crackling across the internet this week is for the arrival of the James Webb Space Telescope's first science images on Monday and Tuesday. Webb is the shiny new thing, but let's not forget the still-operating Hubble Space Telescope. This is the perfect time to gaze back at its "first light" image from 1990.
23 Jokes About That Incredible NASA Space Photo, Because We Can't Take Anything Seriously
Pretty sure I had a Trapper Keeper in the '90s with this pic on it.
With the James Webb Space Telescope in full operations, scientists look to reveal the earliest galaxies
The first galaxies in the universe may be chaotic, faint, and small, but no one has seen a galaxy in the universe's first 400 million years. Webb will change that.
CNET
NASA Shares 'Absolutely Astonishing' Webb Space Telescope Views of Jupiter
More images from NASA's favorite new toy, the next-generation James Webb Space Telescope, continue to trickle out following the official release of the first scientific images taken of objects in deep space. Astronomers have also been giddy over images taken during the telescope's testing, or commissioning phase, earlier this year...
