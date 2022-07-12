ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Duffer Brothers Say That Sadie Sink's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Plotline Originally Had A Way Different Ending

 3 days ago

Spoilers follow for Season 4 of Stranger Things .

At this point, you've probably finished up with Season 4 of Stranger Things .

Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Well, hold on to your butts, because according to series creators the Duffer brothers, the Netflix smash hit's latest season was supposed to be much different from what you actually watched.

Tim Rowden / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

OK, so you already know that Max Mayfield ( Sadie Sink ) was technically killed by Vecna — but she was also rescued by Eleven ( Millie Bobby Brown ) and is currently comatose.

Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

That means, as of right now, that Max isn't dead — but the original plans for Season 4 involved killing her off entirely.

Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Ross and Matt Duffer revealed all about Max's original fate during an extensive Netflix after-show interview.

“It was discussed as a possibility,” Ross said about killing off Max for good. “For a while, that is what was going to happen. We wanted to end it in a little bit more of a question mark at the end of the season, where it’s still really dark and we don’t know if Max is going to be OK.”

Kristin Callahan / Everett Collection

Ross also added that putting Max in a coma instead "[leaves] it a little up in the air moving forward" for Season 5, effectively upping the ante for what's gonna happen in the end.

Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Matt also stressed that Max's coma is integral to where Season 5 — which is largely written already — will be going.

Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

"The fact that she’s in a coma, I can’t really get into the details, but it is important that she is," he said. "That is going to have a major effect on [Season] 5. So, it’s not a cheat. It’s incredibly relevant.”

Priscilla Grant / Everett Collection

So we'll have to hold tight to find out Max's fate — as well as what will happen to all our favorite Stranger Things characters. We'll see what happens!

Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Watch the entire interview here .

