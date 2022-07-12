The Duffer Brothers Say That Sadie Sink's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Plotline Originally Had A Way Different Ending

Related
Doja Cat loses thousands of Instagram followers after Noah Schnapp TikTok controversy
Singer-rapper Doja Cat’s social-media following has reportedly thinned after she blasted “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp last week for exposing their private messages. According to Social Blade, a social-media stats and analytics website, the “Kiss Me More” and “Need to Know” hitmaker apparently lost about 200,000 followers...
Only 1 Netflix Show Is Keeping Everyone From Canceling Their Subscription
One Netflix show is enticing enough to keep subscribers on board even if the company starts charging for password sharing.
CNET
'The Gray Man' Review: Netflix's Best Action Movie Yet
That's more like it. Following a string of wildly popular but not very good action movies (Red Notice, Extraction), Netflix delivers with The Gray Man, a rip-roaring and star-powered spy romp that puts all the money on screen as Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans go head to head. In some...
SFGate
Jeremy Allen White Says 10 Years of ‘Shameless’ Left Him in ‘Upsetting Head Space’: ‘I Stopped Feeling Like an Actor’
Make no mistake, Jeremy Allen White loved playing Philip “Lip” Gallagher on “Shameless,” but playing the same character for 11 seasons and 134 episodes across 10 years certainly took its toll on the actor. “Shameless” ran on Showtime between 2011 and 2021. The role of Lip proved to be a breakthrough for White, but he told GQ magazine that he was left in an “upsetting head space” when the show came to an end after a decade.
Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth Will Flay Your Mind! How Much Money the ‘Stranger Things’ Star Makes
Millie Bobby Brown has amassed a huge net worth after her breakout role in Stranger Things. Since the show debuted in 2016, the actress has expanded her résumé as well as her bank account. “I know what comes with acting is fame and photographers and paparazzi and interviews...
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Ben Affleck 'Bored' As Wedding To Jennifer Lopez Looms, Spills Source
Ben Affleck may need to knock back another Diet Coke before saying "I Do" to Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor, 49, is reportedly "bored" as his wedding date to his on-again fiancée, 52, grows closer. According to Us Weekly, per Suggest, a source close to Affleck revealed the Hollywood power couple's epic reunion and love story has hit a bit of a lull. "The real culprit here is boredom," the insider dished, adding that boredom is "where all his drama comes from" with the Oscar winning star. GAMBLING MAN! BEN AFFLECK KICKS OFF MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EARLY BY HITTING THE...
Ok Magazine
Jessica Simpson's Shocking Appearance During Family Trip Sparks Concern From Fans — See The Photos
Is Jessica Simpson OK? Over the past several months, the singer has posted quite a few silly, eyebrow-raising snaps, but her most recent Instagram post has fans seriously worried. In a set of pics shared on July 9, the mom-of-three, her kids and husband Eric Johnson were enjoying "lake life,"...
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day
Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: New Theory Suggests Finn Kills Sheila
'The Bold and the Beautiful' fans believe Finn will resort to murder to escape the clutches of his evil mother Sheila Carter.
Popculture
Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show
The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
Jamie Lee Curtis says she assumed Ana de Armas was an ‘inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman’
Jamie Lee Curtis has said she is “embarrassed” to admit that she assumed Ana de Armas was an “inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman” new to Hollywood.The two actors starred opposite one another in 2019’s mystery crime film Knives Out.In a new interview with Elle, Curtis opened up about the “assumptions” she had when meeting de Armas for the first time. “I assumed – and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” she said.“I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was...
Chantel Everett Meets Pedro Jimeno’s Coworkers After She Accuses Him of Cheating on ‘The Family Chantel’: Watch the ‘Tense’ Clip
The tension is palpable in the upcoming episode of The Family Chantel. In Us Weekly’s exclusive look at “Dirty Laundry,” Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno go out for a deeply uncomfortable night with his friends — an event that leaves their marriage rockier than ever. In...
Jennifer Aniston says the salad she ate daily on the 'Friends' set is 'totally different' from the recipe going viral on TikTok
Jennifer Aniston ate the same salad every day for 10 years on the "Friends" set. But those viral TikToks have her recipe completely wrong.
Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split
Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Falling in love! Ben Affleck’s relationship with Ana de Armas quickly flourished before the general public — and it’s definitely one Hollywood romance worth exploring. Affleck and de Armas worked together on the 2020 psychological thriller Deep Water, which they filmed the year before. The duo sparked dating rumors when they were spotted abroad in […]
Tom Bergeron Denied Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Days Before Alfonso Ribeiro Was Announced as New Host
A battle over the ballroom? Tom Bergeron was asked about potentially returning to Dancing With the Stars days before Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks were announced as cohosts for season 31. “Thursday on @GMA, special announcement about @officialdwts. Hope it’s a new host! @Tom_Bergeron, will you be in NYC??????” a...
Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger
Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
Narcity
Ryan Reynolds Says His Three Daughters Are So 'Wild' He Thinks They May Have Rabies
While there's no doubt that Ryan Reynolds loves his daughters that he shares with his wife Blake Likely, it sounds like they're a bit of a handful!. While speaking at an event, the Canadian actor gave a glimpse into his domestic life, as reported by Page Six. “I’m a parent...
BuzzFeed
