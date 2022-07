ST. ALBANS — About a month away from the primary election, lieutenant governor candidate Patricia Preston said she is feeling “really good.”. “I am a lesser known name in some ways,” she said. “But for me, it just comes back to the individuals who reach out and say, ‘I've never had a candidate I felt connected to before.’ And that for me is something that helps me get up and keep cranking every day.”

