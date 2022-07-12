What is demand destruction and why is it important?

FOURTEEN states are sending direct payments to millions of residents over the course of this summer. As millions of Americans feel the effects of inflation, 14 states will issue payments to their residents in the form of tax rebates. For instance, Maine has also been sending out rebate checks worth...
The story in February had gone global and made a lot of waves. A Dutch superyacht maker, Oceanco, sought a major change to the Koningshaven bridge, known as De Hef, a landmark structure that spans the Meuse river in Rotterdam. This historic bridge had to have its central section temporarily...
Comments / 0