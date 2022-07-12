ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 best non-Prime Day deals at Best Buy right now

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

Prime Day deals may be underway now, but Amazon's not the only game in town. Best Buy's cheekily named Black Friday in July sale (they could hardly call it the Anti-Prime Day Sale, could they?) is live too, and offers plenty of fantastic deals of its own.

It's not uncommon for Best Buy to offer an alternative Prime Day sale, but this year things are a bit different, in that Best Buy Totaltech members will get some extra perks. For instance, members will get access to sale prices through July 17 whereas it will end tomorrow (July 13) for everyone else. Plus, Best Buy is hinting that members will be able to "purchase a hard-to-find product" during the sale. (It's likely a PS5 restock will be offered for members only).

Best Buy Totaltech costs $199 per year, which makes it pricier than Amazon Prime ($139/year) or Walmart Plus ($98/year), but don't worry — because you can shop many of the best deals today even without being a member.

So scroll down for big savings on TVs, small kitchen appliances, and Apple gear, and keep checking back as we add more deals over the course of the next two days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuGDK_0gcynBx300

Best Buy Totaltech: $199/year @ Best Buy
For $199.99 per year, Best Buy Totaltech gives members access to 24/7 tech support, free shipping (with no minimums), 2-year warranty protection on purchased products, exclusive member-only deals, and free in-home installation. The service will be available in 60 stores by the end of the month. Best Buy credit card holders pay only $179.99 per year. View Deal

TVs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szRXe_0gcynBx300

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
Best Buy currently has one of the most epic deals of all time. The retailer has TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger 4K sets. That said, remember that Amazon confirmed it will have TVs on sale from $49 on Tuesday. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wp2P9_0gcynBx300

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $219 @ Best Buy
The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HAO6z_0gcynBx300

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $499 now $314 @ Best Buy
This TCL 4 Series model has everything you could need at an absurdly low price: sharp 4K picture quality, good audio, and access to all of your favorite streaming apps. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jgko_0gcynBx300

TCL 65" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy
This killer deal saves you $150 on one of the best 4K TVs on the market. We found this TV to be an excellent pick for anyone who wants good quality on a budget. It delivers solid, quantum-dot 4K picture quality and Google's smart TV software at an unbeatable price. This model features a bright and vibrant 55-inch 4K QLED display, Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, and compatibility with AI voice assistants. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgB7P_0gcynBx300

TCL 55" Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: was $749 now $699 @ Best Buy
The TCL R646 uses mini-LED backlighting. That results in tighter lighting control to eliminate haloing and offer better brightness where it's needed. The TV also features built-in Google Assistant, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Chromecast, and Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBx1u_0gcynBx300

Sony 48" A9S 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $799 @ Best Buy
Get a gorgeous and compact Sony OLED with the 48-inch Master Series A9S Android TV. This 2020 model puts incredible picture quality into a size that's perfect for smaller rooms and gaming setups, but still delivers plenty of smarts, with Google Assistant and Chromecast built in. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1so4qZ_0gcynBx300

LG C1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $799 @ Best Buy
The LG C1 is part of LG's 2021 lineup of OLED TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. Various sizes are on sale, but the 48-inch model is just $799, which is $100 cheaper than last week's price and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV. (We recommend the C1 over the entry-level A1 below. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjBHG_0gcynBx300

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $679 @ Best Buy
The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. It's now $679, which is the cheapest OLED TV deal we've ever seen. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1h31_0gcynBx300

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Vizio's first OLED TV is back on sale. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. This is the second-cheapest Vizio OLED we've seen. View Deal

Apple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMFhT_0gcynBx300

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This deal is also available at Amazon . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01H0VX_0gcynBx300

iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $569 @ Best Buy
New 2022 model! The 2022 iPad Air is now powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwupM_0gcynBx300

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy
The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Rarely on sale, this Wi-Fi model is $100 off its regular price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFKlj_0gcynBx300

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy
The iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. It's no longer Apple's flagship iPad Air, but it's still a respectable tablet. Best Buy's price is respectable, but Walmart has it on sale for $379 . View Deal

8.3" iPad mini 2021: up to $460 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy
If you have an old iPad you want to get rid of, Best Buy is the way to go. The retailer will give you up to a $400 credit if you trade-in your old iPad for the new iPad mini. For instance, the previous-gen iPad mini would fetch you a $175 credit. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=161GhW_0gcynBx300

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. It's an epic deal at $200 off, but it was on sale for $999 just a few days ago at Best Buy. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPLqR_0gcynBx300

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy
Save $200! The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. It's on sale for $1,799, which is the cheapest price we've seen for this base configuration. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgOet_0gcynBx300

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Best Buy
Save $200: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. Rarely on sale, this MacBook deal takes $200 off. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8su4_0gcynBx300

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $249 @ Best Buy
The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. Heads up: Amazon has it on sale for $219 . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQUBC_0gcynBx300

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy
Apple's flagship watch comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging. It's now $70 off at Best Buy. If you don't mind the green model, Amazon has it on sale for $279 , (which is the lowest Apple Watch 7 price ever). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1Yab_0gcynBx300

AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe: was $249 now $179 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has the AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe case on sale for $179. That's $70 off and one the lowest prices right now ( Amazon has it for $169 ). The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhqGp_0gcynBx300

AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Best Buy
The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. View Deal

Smart home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueNq6_0gcynBx300

Echo Dot: was $39 now $29 @ Best Buy
The third-generation Echo Dot is back on sale at Best Buy. In some ways, we like its unobtrusive design even more than the 4th-gen Echo Dot — and you still get all of Alexa on this model, including a good speaker for personal listening, skills, smart home connectivity, and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUxPw_0gcynBx300

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy
Google Home users will love this basic, but excellent smart speaker. We know we did in our Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review. The compact device can fit on any nightstand, the display is a breeze to read in both well-lit and dark settings. An LED nightlight encircles the back, and casts a soft glow, and there's a USB port for charging your smartphone. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DlGUZ_0gcynBx300

Echo Dot With Clock (2020): was $59 now $49 @ Best Buy
Unlike the regular Echo Dot, the Echo Dot with Clock has a mini LED screen that can be used to display time or as a countdown clock. It's now on sale for just $49 (though it was $34 last Prime Day). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5tQL_0gcynBx300

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): was $99 now $54 @ Best Buy
The second-gen Google Nest Hub features a 7-inch smart display and built-in speakers. This device also offers support for some of the best streaming services out there, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNy8W_0gcynBx300

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $549 now $499 @ Best Buy
The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. This Best Buy deal takes $50 off its price. View Deal

Appliances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WCsk_0gcynBx300

Keurig K-Mini Plus: was $109 now $89 @ Best Buy
The Keurig K-Mini Plus is one of the best Keurig coffee makers you can buy. At less than five inches wide, its design is great for small kitchens or dorm rooms. It can pour 6 ounce or 12 ounce cups of coffee, tea, or iced beverages at the push of a button. It was $49 last Black Friday, but it's now at its lowest price of 2022. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKalF_0gcynBx300

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe XL: was $249 now $179 @ Best Buy
The Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL is an 9-in-1 pressure cooker that can double as an air fryer. This deal is for the 8-quart model, which is big enough to feed your family and still have leftovers. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVl5k_0gcynBx300

Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender: was $199 now $159 @ Best Buy
The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender can mix, blend, juice, and process all of your favorite foods. It has a high-volume 72-ounce blender capacity and also includes a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor along with two 16-ounce blender cups with built-in blades for smoothies and shakes. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cm7Xw_0gcynBx300

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy
If you’ve been meaning to give your vacuum cleaner an upgrade then this deal is worth your attention. The Dyson V11 is one of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy. It offers up to 60 minutes of run time, plus it comes with plenty of useful tools including a crevice tool, mini motorized tool, docking station, mini soft dusting brush, stiff bristle brush, combination tool, light pipe crevice tool and low reach adapter tool. This is a rare sale that saves you $100. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2880jK_0gcynBx300

Samsung Smart Top Load Washer/Dryer: was $1,799 now $1,359 @ Best Buy
If you need two appliances in one, this Samsung package is a great deal. It comes with a 5.2 cu.ft large capacity top load washer, ideal for large families. It also has a super speed wash, 12 preset washing cycles, and smart-enabled features. In addition, the smart electric dryer comes with sensor dry, steam sanitize to get rid of dust mites and bacteria and also smart-enabled so you can set your cycle programs at a touch of a button. View Deal

