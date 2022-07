SEC Media Days signifies the start of college football season for many fans as its just a few weeks away from the start of fall camp. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will roll into the College Football Hall of Fame for this year's event on Tuesday, July 19. The seven-time national championship winning coach will be flanked by three of his most valuable players on the 2022 roster.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO