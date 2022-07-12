ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jen Shah Legal Update: Real Housewife Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud

Bravo’s Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Monday, July 11 for her nationwide telemarketing scam. Shah reversed her plea in a last-minute move, and the outcome will result in millions of dollars in payouts and years of prison time....

‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Will Pay Up To $16M In Fraud Scheme Plea Deal – Update

PREVIOUSLY on July 11, 2022: Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has reversed course, now pleading guilty to running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. In an agreement with federal prosecutors, Shah pleaded guilty Monday to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the Department of Justice news release. She originally pleaded not guilty in April 2021 to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud.
Jen Shah Is 'Sorry for Disappointing' Her Family After Guilty Plea, Lawyer Says

Jen Shah is speaking out following her guilty plea. On Monday, in a statement through her lawyer, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star had a message for her supporters. "Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line,” the statement to ET from her attorney, Priya Chaudhry, read. “She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."
