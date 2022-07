On Saturday July 9, 2022, around 3 pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover on Iron Springs Road. The vehicle failed to navigate a curve safely and went on the shoulder of the road before striking some large granite boulders and finally rolling over. Deputies confirmed that the seatbelt was in the locked-out position indicating that it was on at the time of the accident.

