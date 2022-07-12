ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Less safe at Starbucks | NEXT local union jobs | All-Star strike ahead

thestand.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDITOR’S NOTE — Some reporters who don’t work for the Seattle Times are noticing that 1% of Starbucks stores nationwide are unionized, but 19% of the stores they are closing for “safety” are union. This company is already facing federal charges for breaking the law and denying its employees their legal...

www.thestand.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Starbucks will permanently close 16 of its stores in woke cities across the US - including in Seattle, Los Angeles, Portland, Philadelphia and DC - after staff are accosted by customers high on drugs

Starbucks is shuttering more than a dozen stores due to reports of rife drug use and disturbances by brazen members of the public at the popular cafés. The planned closures, announced Monday, will see 16 stores closed in several cities across the country - all set in left-leaning locales.
TODAY.com

Starbucks is closing 16 stores nationwide due to personal safety concerns — see the full list

Starbucks will be closing 16 of its stores by July 31, citing safety concerns reported by employees, a Starbucks spokesperson confirmed to TODAY Food. The Wall Street Journal first reported that the coffee giant will permanently close stores in cities across the country after workers reported drug-related and other safety incidents. These reports included incidents that involved customers or members of the public, the company said.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Society
State
Washington State
City
Longview, WA
City
Union, WA
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Business
Sourcing Journal

Retailers Push Biden to Step in On Rail Labor Talks

Click here to read the full article. The National Retail Federation (NRF) is working in overdrive as it presses the White House for intervention in railway labor negotiations less than a week after urging President Biden to step in on West Coast dockworker contract talks. NRF appealed to Biden in a letter sent to the White House Wednesday asking for the president to create a Presidential Emergency Board (PEB)  in an effort to help carriers and labor unions reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement. “Peak import season is upon us, tied to back-to-school and holiday shopping,” NRF president and...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Union#Union Workers#Labor Movements#Union Organizer#The Seattle Times#Unions#Amazon#Osha
CNBC

5 U.S. employment laws every person entering the job market should know

Millions of young people attend college every year, most with the hope of gaining more job opportunities as a result. Nearly 16 million people were enrolled in undergraduate programs in the fall of 2020, according to EducationData.org, and with 20% set to graduate annually, millions have already begun flocking the job market this year.
POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

The history of right to work, 75 years later

(The Center Square) – While celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Taft-Hartley Act Thursday, which allowed states to enact right to work laws, U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-NC, said “unions didn’t build the Middle Class in America. Entrepreneurs and hard-working Americans did.”. Foxx, the ranking member of...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Post Office workers to strike over pay

Post Office workers are staging a 24-hour strike on Thursday in a dispute over pay. Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) who deliver cash and supplies to sub-post offices, process finances and work in administration are involved in the row. The CWU said the action was in protest at...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Mother Jones

California’s Farms and Meatpackers Had More Covid Violations Than all Other Industries Combined

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, millions of Americans continued their jobs from the safety of home. But you can’t break down a chicken carcass or harvest a strawberry via Zoom. To keep slaughterhouses and farms humming, a portion of the workforce had to keep showing up, often toiling shoulder to shoulder. Generally speaking, their employers did not do a great job of shielding these “essential workers” from the harms of Covid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Understanding wage theft and what to do if it happens to you

Wage theft is when an employer withholds benefits, such as breaks or compensation, that an employee has already worked for. Wage theft often goes unreported either because employees are not aware of what they're owed or because they fear retaliation. Employees can file complaints against their employers to the Department...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Reason.com

A California Law Regulating Ride-Share Apps Leaves Truckers in Limbo

A California law intended to help gig workers is now leaving truckers in the lurch. In 2019, the Golden State passed A.B. 5, which went into effect the following year. The bill significantly narrowed the circumstances under which a business could refer to someone as an "independent contractor," codifying a three-part "ABC test" established under the California Supreme Court 2018 decision Dynamex Operations West, Inc. v. Superior Court of Los Angeles County. As Reason's Billy Binion summarized it at the time, "To prove that their workers are contractors and not employees, companies must show that those workers control their workload, perform work that falls outside of the business's normal scope, and are 'customarily engaged' in the occupation or business." Unless a company can demonstrate those three factors, it must classify those workers as employees, entitled to any rights and privileges thereof.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Starbucks closing six Los Angeles stores over safety issues amid rising crime

Starbucks is closing 16 stores nationwide, including six in Los Angeles, citing soaring crime rates and societal problems, the company has announced. The coffee giant said six stores will close in its hometown of Seattle, two in Portland, Oregon, one each in Philadelphia and Washington, and six in LA. In a joint statement shared with the public this week, senior vice presidents of US operations Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson said staff were experiencing firsthand the impact of a deteriorating mental health crisis, increasing drug use, racism and lack of access to healthcare. “We know these challenges can, at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bloomberglaw.com

Unions Jockey For Offshore Wind Leasing Wins in Hostile States

Unions seek foothold after being left out of other industries. Unions are positioning themselves as a key part of the Biden administration’s goal to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, pushing for worker-focused mandates while fielding questions about how it can be done, particularly in the waters off less union-friendly states.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
LocalNewsMatters.org

Study says California employers do poor job keeping food, farmworkers safe from COVID

ALTHOUGH FARM AND food production workers were considered essential workers during the pandemic, many of California’s food employers endangered those workers, violating Cal/OSHA’s COVID-19 guidelines more often than most industries, a new report said. The California Institute for Rural Studies’ report said farm and food production employers routinely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fast Company

Second-chance hiring could help solve the labor shortage—and address racial inequality

There are 10 million vacant jobs in America, with thousands more people quitting everyday as the Great Resignation’continues. Employers are having a hard time hiring. At the same time, there’s still a necessity to redress the discrimination and inequity that pervade our economy and society. Businesses have a growing responsibility to address both crises—and by improving access to employment for justice-impacted individuals, we can embrace that responsibility.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy