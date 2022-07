Good morning, Boulder! 🌄 Let’s get right to it, shall we?. First up: John Herrick has the latest on changes sought by city council related to the Boulder Police Department’s partnership with the FBI, and how the issue reflects larger tensions over crime and justice in Boulder. Then Jessica Mordacq looks at the “fair wage” fees that have replaced traditional tipping at some local Boulder restaurants. She spoke to restaurant owners and servers about the new form of gratuity designed to help offset the city’s high cost of living for food service employees.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO