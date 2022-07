(WSYR-TV) — Two independent fatal car crashes happened in Onondaga County on Tuesday night, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. The first crash happened in the Town of LaFayette. Deputies responded around 6:40 p.m. to the 3700 block of Apulia Road for a report that a 2022 Audi sedan had crashed into a tree. Upon investigation, sheriffs report that a 49-year-old woman was speeding when she encountered a downed tree in the road. In an attempt to avoid the tree, sheriffs say that she drove on the shoulder of the road but lost control, crashing into another tree. Sheriffs add that she died during the crash and was the only person in the vehicle.

