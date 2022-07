One bartender in Texas was left in shock when a stranger left her a generous tip of $4,000. Chelsea Lantrip, who goes by Chelsea Bell at the bar, was working her regular shift on a Tuesday at Chances Dance Hall in Cleburne, Texas. She told NBCDFW, an NBC affiliate in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, that “two random girls” who she had not seen at the bar before came in among the crowd of regulars. One of the women ordered a round of drinks for everyone at the dance hall.

CLEBURNE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO