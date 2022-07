JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Medical students at Arkansas State University are getting a taste of how to react in life-threatening situations. The “Stop the Bleed” course was offered on Wednesday, July 13. This year, the course was opened up to all the faculty and staff at the NYITCOM, according to Dr. Shane Speights, Medical Director and Dean for the college.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO