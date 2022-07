The Open 2022 continues on Friday as the second round gets underway on the Old Course in St Andrews. Rory McIlroy (-6) will hope to extend his promising start as he bids to win a first major in eight years.The Northern Irishman will hope to catch Cameron Young (-8) as the early pace-setter, but the American, on his Open Championship debut and just a sixth major start, will face a new challenge with the added pressure of his contemporaries hunting him down. Cameron Smith (-5) is one further back in third, while world No1 Scottie Scheffler (-4) is also...

GOLF ・ 26 MINUTES AGO