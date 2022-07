The Louisiana Culinary Institute is looking to add a new chef to your home kitchen with a children’s cooking class this Friday, July 15. Young chefs will gain experience in a variety of dishes. They will bake pretzel bread, cook creamy mac and cheese, grill stuffed hamburgers and, to top it all off, make hand chocolate pies for dessert. These classes are small, allowing instructor Chef Jeanne Mancuso to pay close attention to each child and ensure that everyone is staying safe and having fun. Make sure to book your child soon, as spots are limited.

