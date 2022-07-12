ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banish allergies for good with this half-price Prime Day air purifier deal

By Anna Gora
 3 days ago

If you're struggling with allergies this summer then don’t miss out on this amazing Prime Day air purifier deal. If you’re quick enough, you’ll be able to snap up the efficient and stylish Germ Guardian AC5250PT 28” 3-in-1 Air Purifier for just $135.99 , that’s a saving of nearly $130!

If pollen, dust, smoke or trapped odors give you a problem then installing an air purifier is one of the best ways to quickly improve the air quality in your home. These easy-to-set-up machines can filter out all manner of irritants and pollutants as well as trapping allergens and mold spores. Some of the higher-end models even come with antimicrobial and antiviral agents.

With so many makes and models available, all sporting a huge range of features, choosing the right one for you can be no easy task, so be sure to check our guide to the best air purifiers for useful tips and advice.

Germ Guardian AC5250PT is not just an air purifier that can filter out up to 99.97% of harmful particles. This versatile machine comes with UV-C light that can kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph and rhinovirus. It also contains a pre-filter that traps dust, pet hair, and other large particles. What's more, Germ Guardian's true HEPA air filter has an added antimicrobial agent that can inhibit the growth of mold, mildew and odor-causing bacteria on its surface. A true relief for every allergy sufferer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dr9o_0gcyXwvA00

Germ Guardian AC5250PT 28” 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier | Was $264.99 Now $135.99 at Amazon

No more allergies, smoke or trapped odors! This Amazon Prime Day you can save a whopping 49% on Germ Guardian AC5250PT 28” 3-in-1 Air Purifier. Its HEPA air filter can reduce up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air. Germ Guardian purifiers come with UV-C light helps kill airborne viruses and a pre-filter that traps larger particles like pet hair. Sleek and elegant, this machine will fit in most narrow spaces. View Deal

Germ Guardian AC5250PT 28” 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier is truly a great multi-tasker with many benefits. Not only is it highly efficient at improving the air quality, but it can also reduce unwanted odors from pets, smoke and cooking fumes thanks to a powerful activated charcoal filter. Its elegant, sleek design is close to none and it is quiet enough for bedroom use. And owing to its narrow frame, Germ Guardian can fit even into the tightest spaces.

You can trust that this air purifier will meet your expectations. Germ Guardian is a trusted brand with more than 20 years of experience in the field. Its products undergo strict quality and energy efficiency testing. And their air purifiers keep getting raving reviews from loyal customers across the US.

Take advantage of this amazing deal this Amazon Prime Day!

For more, check out our Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022 .

