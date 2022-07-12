ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iguodala: Rasheed Wallace would be 'better than Giannis' in today's NBA

Cover picture for the articleAndre Iguodala believes Rasheed Wallace would rank among the NBA's best players if he played in the league today. Iguodala praised Wallace during an appearance on "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" on Sunday,...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Rasheed Wallace
