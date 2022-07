KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department says they have detained “multiple people” after a man was fatally shot on Wednesday afternoon. They say they received a call at 3:45 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 200 block of W. 100th Terrace. That is to the southeast of Wornall Road and W. 99th Street. It’s north of Indian Creek, also.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO