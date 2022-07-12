ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winslow, AZ

Standin' on the Corner … Then 200 Feet Below Ground: Route 66 Grand Wagoneer Road Trip

MotorTrend Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first glance, the small town of Holbrook, Arizona, might seem like an odd place to stop for the night while traveling along Route 66. Thankfully, the masterminds behind the 2022 Nitto American Road Tour knew what they were doing. When we departed early in the morning on day 6 of...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksjd.org

New policy giving tribes a say could slow down Arizona ski resort development plans

A change in policy by the Biden administration to give tribal voices more of a seat at the table has led to a controversy about proposed changes at Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff. In 2018, the state Supreme Court ruled the resort could use artificial snow made from recycled wastewater. That was despite claims from the Hopi Tribe that doing so would desecrate sacred land on the San Francisco Peaks.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joseph City, AZ
City
Seligman, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Holbrook, AZ
City
Kingman, AZ
State
Oregon State
City
Peach Springs, AZ
City
Winslow, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
SignalsAZ

Monsoon Outlook for July 13

Here is your Monsoon Outlook for Wednesday, July 13th from the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. The outlook for Wednesday will be for scattered showers and thunderstorms to be delayed developing to around noon to 1:00 pm this afternoon due to morning cloud cover. Storm motion will be to the north and northwest through the afternoon.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Fronteras Desk

Plea deal struck in Pipeline Fire area arrest

The man accused of starting a fire yards away from where the Pipeline Fire exploded in the San Francisco Peaks above Flagstaff last month pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge Wednesday. Matthew Riser faced three misdemeanor counts, a marijuana charge, living in the national forest, and a count for...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
azbigmedia.com

Flagstaff expands housing options with Tiny House Village

The Tiny House Village, built by local developer, Hope Construction, is a brand new living community and the first of its kind in Flagstaff. Flagstaff has some of the highest home prices in the state, and the new community aims to provide the affordability and sustainability of tiny home living without sacrificing the luxuries of living in a fully appointed home. With the struggle to find affordable housing in the community, the Tiny House Village is perfect for those community members searching to embrace the peace, sustainability, and affordability that downsizing brings. For the first time, Flagstaff residents don’t have to sacrifice a sense of community to live in a sustainable tiny home as the Tiny House Village is located in the center of the city at Fourth Street and Soliere Avenue intersection and is well connected to everything Flagstaff has to offer.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy