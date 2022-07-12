ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Until Dawn and The Quarry dev has been fully acquired by Nordisk Games

By Anne-Marie Ostler
 2 days ago

The developer behind Until Dawn and The Quarry has been acquired by Nordisk Games.

Earlier today, Supermassive Games announced its been fully acquired by Nordisk Games. "Exciting times ahead!" the developer wrote in a tweet . Nordisk Games, which is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, took a 30.7% stake in the developer in 2012 and has now increased this to 100%.

"We have an exciting and ambitious growth strategy for Supermassive Games and Nordisk Games ownership only enhances that," Pete Samuels, CEO of Supermassive Games, said in a statement . "I'm hugely excited about where the security offered by this partnership, and continued access to the expertise within Nordisk Games, will take us next."

Based in the UK, Supermassive was founded in 2008 by Pete and Joe Samuels, and since then, its development team has expanded to more than 300. The studio is well known for its cinematic horror titles that lean heavily on player choice. Until Dawn , which sees a group of teenagers take a terrifying trip to a cabin in the woods, took home the BAFTA for Original Property in 2016.

Nordisk Games is equally enthusiastic about the partnership and is keen to support the developer in continuing their brand of narrative-focused games. "It's been clear to us the amount of talent, as well as how much potential there is to further develop the kinds of story and narrative-driven games they excel at," said Mikkel Weider, CEO of Nordisk Games. "In acquiring 100% of the studio we'll be able to increase our support to the team, and most importantly, continue the great working relationship we have with them."

Supermassive joins multiple other studios owned by Nordisk Games, including Avalanche Studios, best known for developing the Just Cause series, and MercurySteam, the studio behind the Castlevania: Lords of Shadow games and, more recently, Metroid Dread .

Supermassive's latest offering is something of a mixed bag. In our extended The Quarry review , we describe it as a "fun but poorly paced horror adventure." Meanwhile, it's full steam ahead for the next entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology, with The Devil in Me launching this fall .

Scare yourself silly with our pick of the best horror games to play right now.

