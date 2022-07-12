ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the cheapest gaming laptop deals we've found this Prime Day

By Aleksha McLoughlin
 2 days ago

Amazon is currently offering some aggressively priced portable gaming hardware as part of its Prime Day gaming laptop deals , with some of the lowest prices we've seen all year to date.

The cheapest rate we've found in these gaming laptop deals on Prime Day is reserved for the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 at only $599.99 (was $740) for a saving of $141. This is not only the lowest historic ever price, beating the previous rate by a full $40, but also an amazing price just when you factor in the current-generation Ryzen 5 5600H CPU. We usually see older processors at this price, so you're getting something far faster here.

Also of note is the Acer Nitro 5 for just $699.99 (was $840) which knocks $140 off the sticker price. Simply put, this is an amazing price on an RTX 3050 gaming laptop; a rate that we rarely see on wallet-friendly rigs running the entry-level Ampere GPU. You can take full advantage of Nvidia DLSS A.I. upscaling as well as ray tracing for a rate usually reserved for older and less powerful GTX cards (which lack the tech entirely).

For more gaming hardware offers, we're also rounding up the Prime Day PC deals with discounts and savings on everything from prebuilt machines to the latest and greatest components, too.

Today's best gaming laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 GTX 1650 gaming laptop | $740 $599.99 at Amazon
Save $141 - This is the cheapest that we've ever seen the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 be listed for, coming in under the $600n mark for the first time. You're saving a further $40 over the previous historic lowest rate here, too. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.
MSI GV15 gaming laptop | $750 $629.99 at Amazon
Save $120 - This is the only time we've seen a price drop on the MSI GV15 gaming laptop, taking this already competitively priced model down to very, very aggressive territory. You're also benefitting from an 11th-gen i5, where 10th-gen variants are far more common at this price point. Features: Intel Core i5-11400H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.
Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $840 $699.99 at Amazon
Save $140 - Despite not quite being the lowest price that we've ever seen on the Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3050 gaming laptop, this is still a great rate for the perennially popular machine coming at under the $700 mark today. Features: Intel Core i5-10300H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS Full HD screen.
MSI Bravo 15 gaming laptop| $899 $775 at Amazon
Save $124 - This is the only price drop we've ever seen on the MSI Bravo 15, and consequently the historic lowest-ever price, too. This is a great rate for an all-in AMD machine at well under the $800 mark. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, RX 5500M, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.
For discounts on consoles today we're also rounding up the Prime Day Xbox deals , Prime Day PS5 deals , and Prime Day Switch deals , too.

SOFTWARE
