When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Phase Four has opened quite a can of worms with the multiverse. Between Loki, What If...?, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and more movies and shows from the last year, it seems anything is now possible in the MCU. However, that's not stopping fans from continuing the longstanding canon debate. Warning: Ms. Marvel spoilers ahead! Now that the finale of Ms. Marvel revealed Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a mutant and not an Inhuman like in the comics, people are continuing to question whether or not Agents of SHIELD is canon since it has a major focus on Inhuman characters. Vellani recently took part in a Reddit AMA and gave the perfect answer when asked if the ABC series is canon.

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO