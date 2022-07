In June, the American Red Cross collected approximately 12% less blood donations than needed, according to the nonprofit help agency. To help offset the supply need, there are upcoming blood drives. Times and dates are: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, July 15 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1104 NE Vivion Road in Kansas City; 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive in Liberty; and 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday July 29 at Clay County Courthouse, 11 S. Water St. in Liberty.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO