Youth sports: Lodi Babe Ruth team wins in Tulare

The Lodi Babe Ruth 15U all-star baseball team scored a pair of close victories over the weekend in Tulare, taking down the host 3-2 on Friday and Visalia 7-5 on Sunday.

Against Tulare, Lodi walked off the game in the bottom of the seventh inning when Eric Munoz walked, advanced to second on a passed ball, stole third, and scored on another passed ball.

On the mound, Logan Carey started and went 4 2/3 innings with 2 unearned runs allowed, before Noah Van Dyke finished the last 2 1/3 with 6 strikeouts, three walks and no hits. He struck out the side after the bases were loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning.

At the plate, Niko Estrada went 2-for-3 with a run, Jason Crawford had an RBI double, Ethan Eaves had a double, and Carey had a single and an RBI.

In Sunday’s win, Eaves went hitless but succeeded on two safety squeeze bunts — one to tie the game and one to take the lead.

Other batters included Dante Rodriguez going 2-for-3, Estrada going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs, Carey with a double and a pair of RBIs, a single and two runs from Munoz, a single, run and RBI each from Marco Holguin and Michael Pelaez, and a single and a run from Crawford.

On the mound, Estrada started and went 2 2/3 innings with four runs (one earned), Van Dyke threw 3 1/3 innings of relief with one unearned run, and Carey finished the last two innings with no runs allowed.