Nebraska State

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Nebraska

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic locations in every state. They named Arbor Lodge State Historical Park as the most iconic landmark in Nebraska. Here's what they had to say about it:

J. Sterling Morton was Nebraska’s No. 1 treehugger. After all, he founded Arbor Day on April 10, 1872, when one million trees were planted. And his estate, which was built to resemble the White House, is as impressive as his agricultural accomplishments. Tour the 52 rooms to get a glimpse into the life of the Morton family before heading outside to the arboretum and botanical gardens.

If you're looking to visit the most historic landmark in each U.S. state, from battlefields to famous presidential homes, we suggest taking a look at the full list here.

