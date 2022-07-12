Jen Shah Still Filming Season 3 of 'RHOSLC' After Guilty Plea, Producers Will Follow Embattled Star 'As Long As They Can'

Source: Bravo

Bravo fans rejoice! Jen Shah has been filming Season Three of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City amid her grueling legal woes.

Not only has Shah navigating the decision to change her plea from "not guilty" to "guilty" for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme been documented for the beloved series, but also her life after the shocking decision to do so.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

"Obviously her legal troubles have not been easy for Jen, let alone making this decision to plead guilty," an insider dished to People, adding that the case will be "a very big part of Jen's story."

"Producers don't want us to stop following it now," the insider explained. "They'll keep filming with her as long as they can, just like they did with Teresa [Giudice]."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK!

And as she navigates this complicated journey, an insider noted, "She's had Meredith [Marks] and Heather [Gay] by her side, who have been very supportive of their friend during a difficult time."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @therealjenshah/Instagram

On Monday, July 11, a mere week before her trial was set to begin, the Bravo sensation admitted to defrauding many older and vulnerable people for nearly a decade.

"In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud," Shah confessed to Judge Sidney Stein and the court on Monday. "I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."

Article continues below advertisement

"Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line," her attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement. "She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."

As OK! previously reported, Shah agreed to a deal with federal prosecutors in New York that asked for a sentence of up to 14 years in prison. The reality will also be responsible for making restitution to victims in an amount of more than $9 million and agreed to a forfeiture of $6 million. She also stated she would not appeal if the sentencing is for 168 months or fewer.

Source: Bravo

Shah's official sentencing is set to take place on November 28, where a judge will determine how much time she will serve.