ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mickey Rourke Calls Tom Cruise 'Irrelevant,' Says He's Been 'Doing The Same Part For 35 Years'

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DoEZi_0gcyVRFp00
Source: Mega

It seems like Mickey Rourke won't be watching any Tom Cruise movies anytime soon!

While chatting with Piers Morgan on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, Rourke, 69, didn't hold back when he was asked about Cruise reviving his role in the new Top Gun movie.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30djZr_0gcyVRFp00
Source: Mega

“That doesn’t mean s**t to me,” he said of the film raking in the dough. “[Tom Cruise has] been doing the same part for 35 effing years. I got no respect for that. I don’t care about money or power. I care about … when I when I watch Al Pacino or Christopher Walken working, or [Robert] De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris and Ray Winstone, that’s the kind of actor I want to be like. A lot of guys that tried to stretch as actors.”

“I think he’s irrelevant, in my world,” the former boxer declared of the Mission: Impossible star.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, people disagreed with Rourke.

One person said, "Mickey Rourke net worth $10m, Tom Cruise net worth $600m. I'd say Cruise is more relevant than Rourke will ever be and that bothers him," while another added, "Rain Man, Collateral, Edge of Tomorrow, Magnolia, Rock of Ages, Born on the Fourth of July, Color of Money, Valkyrie, American Made..nothing typecast about any of those roles. Sounds like a guy stirring the pot to be 'relevant'. Didn't do a very good job."

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 flick, has crushed it at the box office, pulling in more than $100 million during its first three days in North American theaters. After the film debuted, Cruise, 60, took to Twitter to gush over the support and love he's received as of late.

"Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend," he shared.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I8A1z_0gcyVRFp00
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, it seems like a Top Gun 3 might even be in the works. "That would be great, but that's all up to TC," Miles Teller, who starred alongside the Risky Business alum, told Entertainment Tonight. "It's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see."

"For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it's just been such a wild ride, and it's still going," Teller continued of working with the seasoned actor.

For his part, Rourke is starring in Roman Polanski’s new film The Palace.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Mickey Rourke
Person
De Niro
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Miles Teller
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Richard Harris
Person
Ray Winstone
Person
Roman Polanski
Person
Christopher Walken
Person
Robert De Niro
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell kept it casual while visiting the Greek Island of Skiathos. The Snatched star, 76, stepped out in a white smock dress with matching leggings and gray espadrilles. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, pendent necklace and black tote bag. Russell, 71, wore a gray t-shirt, shorts and pair of sandals for their morning stroll.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Donna Mills: Soap actor, 81, claims she was real inspiration behind Grease’s Sandy

Donna Mills, star of American soap opera Knots Landing, has claimed the character of Sandy in Jim Jacobs’s musical Greasewas inspired by her. Mills, 81, posted a video on Instagram on Monday (20 June) in which she appears dressed up as Sandy. The actor sports two looks – pink sweater with pearls, and a black leather jacket over a lacy top. Then, she says: “Did you know I went to school with Jim Jacobs? Jim Jacobs who wrote Grease? Jim Jacobs who used me as his model for Sandy?I didn’t know it at the time but I found out...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Estate Is Now Worth an Insane Amount: See How Much

Cultural icon Elvis Presley‘s estate is now worth an insane amount of money, and just how much may shock you. The estate is worth around 1 billion dollars, according to a recent Billboard article. A number of factors contribute to this increase. This includes a new biopic, booming publishing valuations, and Elvis’ continued cultural cache. Elvis was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His legacy continues to live on today.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

81K+
Followers
1K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy