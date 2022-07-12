Mickey Rourke Calls Tom Cruise 'Irrelevant,' Says He's Been 'Doing The Same Part For 35 Years'

Source: Mega

It seems like Mickey Rourke won't be watching any Tom Cruise movies anytime soon!

While chatting with Piers Morgan on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, Rourke, 69, didn't hold back when he was asked about Cruise reviving his role in the new Top Gun movie.

“That doesn’t mean s**t to me,” he said of the film raking in the dough. “[Tom Cruise has] been doing the same part for 35 effing years. I got no respect for that. I don’t care about money or power. I care about … when I when I watch Al Pacino or Christopher Walken working, or [Robert] De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris and Ray Winstone, that’s the kind of actor I want to be like. A lot of guys that tried to stretch as actors.”

“I think he’s irrelevant, in my world,” the former boxer declared of the Mission: Impossible star.

Naturally, people disagreed with Rourke.

One person said, "Mickey Rourke net worth $10m, Tom Cruise net worth $600m. I'd say Cruise is more relevant than Rourke will ever be and that bothers him," while another added, "Rain Man, Collateral, Edge of Tomorrow, Magnolia, Rock of Ages, Born on the Fourth of July, Color of Money, Valkyrie, American Made..nothing typecast about any of those roles. Sounds like a guy stirring the pot to be 'relevant'. Didn't do a very good job."

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 flick, has crushed it at the box office, pulling in more than $100 million during its first three days in North American theaters. After the film debuted, Cruise, 60, took to Twitter to gush over the support and love he's received as of late.

"Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend," he shared.

Meanwhile, it seems like a Top Gun 3 might even be in the works. "That would be great, but that's all up to TC," Miles Teller, who starred alongside the Risky Business alum, told Entertainment Tonight. "It's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see."

"For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it's just been such a wild ride, and it's still going," Teller continued of working with the seasoned actor.

For his part, Rourke is starring in Roman Polanski’s new film The Palace.