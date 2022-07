If you're a Big Ten follower, and you need a break from the flurry of realignment columns being written, you've come to the right place!. There has been a wealth of storylines in Big Ten basketball this offseason as the conference comes off a second straight season of sending a nation-leading nine teams to the NCAA Tournament. Sure, only one program, Michigan, reached the Sweet 16 both times, but this league is proving to be as deep as any in the nation.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO