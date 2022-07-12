ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' also scores

By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17sQSi_0gcyTWjs00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Succession” received a leading 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in “Squid Game,” the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honor.

“Squid Game,” a South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September’s Emmy Awards. “Succession” captured the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020.

“Ted Lasso” was the top comedy series nominee with 20 bids and has the chance to earn its second consecutive best comedy trophy, as with academy voters proved undeterred by its sophomore season turn to the emotional dark side.

Other top nominees included the tropical resort-set anthology dramedy “The White Lotus,” which also received 20 nominations; the comedies “Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building” with 17 bids each, and teenage dysfunction drama “Euphoria.” Its star, Zendaya, was crowned best actress in 2020 was nominated again.

The nominees for best drama series are: “Better Call Saul”; “Euphoria”; “Ozark”; “Severance”; “Squid Game”; “Stranger Things”; “Succession”; “Yellowjackets.”

The nominees for best comedy series are: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; “Hacks”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Only Murders in the Building”; "Ted Lasso" and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

The nominees for best comedy series actress are: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

The nominees for actor in a comedy series are: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Nicholas Holt, “The Great”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building.”

The nominees for drama series actor are: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Brian Cox, “Succession”; Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance” and Jeremy Strong, “Succession.”

The best drama series actress nominees are: Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” and Zendaya, “Euphoria.”

The limited series nominees are: “Dopesick”; “The Dropout”; “Inventing Anna”; “The White Lotus”; “Pam & Tommy.”

The nominees for variety talk series are: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”; “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Television Academy President Frank Scherma kicked off the nomination announcement by saying that a record number of shows had been submitted, which reflects that series production was an all-time high after being drastically reduced during the pandemic.

The Emmys once were dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, with the rise of streaming services changing the balance of power and perhaps the awards themselves. Netflix's “Squid Game” joining the Emmy mix is the result of streaming's global marketplace focus.

“The Crown,” which dominated the 2021 drama awards, wasn't televised within the eligibility period and is sitting this year out.

The Emmy ceremony is set for Sept. 12 and will air on NBC, with a host yet to be announced.

———

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: www.apnews.com/EmmyAwards

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'Succession' tops Emmy noms with 25 as 'Squid Game' makes history

HBO's "Succession" topped this year's Emmy nominations, earning 25 nods on Tuesday, as "Squid Game" became the first non-English-language drama series shortlisted for glory for television's equivalent of the Oscars. "Squid Game" also picked up multiple acting nominations, including best lead actor for Lee Jung-jae, to earn 14 nods in total.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Here are all the 2022 Emmy nominees

It’s a big moment for the small screen. Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday. “Succession” led the way with 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, including one for best drama, but it will be tested by a tough field that included Netflix's “Squid Game,” which became the first non-English language series to earn a nomination in the category.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Laura Linney
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Bill Hader
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Zendaya
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Elle Fanning
ETOnline.com

Emmy Nominations 2022: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed Tuesday, with Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus dominating the morning. While the new class of nominees had a lot to celebrate as they look ahead to the September awards ceremony, there also left room for head-scratching snubs and pleasant surprises among this year's newly minted honorees.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Got Disappointing News When Emmy Nominations Were Announced

Jennifer Aniston had a mixed morning on Tuesday when the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced. She was nominated, but not for what she would expect to be. She was snubbed for her performance as Alex Levy on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show Season 2 but was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for the Friends HBO Max reunion special. The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC Monday, Sept. 12.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Squid#Non English
Cinemablend

2022 Emmy Nominations Revealed: Check Out The Full List Of TV's Best

Though there are currently enough TV and streaming shows out there to serve as nominees for a dozen different award shows, the annual Emmy Awards remain the top-tier honors for the medium’s biggest shows. (Especially with the 2022 Golden Globes going untelevised after the prior year’s botched efforts.) We don’t yet know if or when a host will be revealed for the 74th Emmys ceremony, but we can now know what to expect when September 12 rolls around, with the Television Academy announcing this year’s nominations.
TV SHOWS
BET

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Earn Big Emmy Nominations

It’s Emmy season and the nominations are hot off the press as the virtual ceremony was presented by comedians JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero alongside the Television Academy CEO Frank Schermaon Tuesday, July 12th. Many fans were itching to see if Abbott Elementary would pick up any noms this...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
hypebeast.com

'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' and 'The White Lotus' Lead the 2022 Emmy Nominations

The Television Academy on Tuesday unveiled the 2022 Emmy Awards nominations, during a special announcement program hosted by chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, as well as Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero. HBO‘s Succession leads the pack as the most-nominated program with 25 nods,...
NFL
Variety

Roku Originals Score First-Ever Emmy Nominations, for ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’ and Bill Burr Comedy

Click here to read the full article. Streaming platform Roku has officially picked up its first Emmy Awards nominations. The company’s free, ad-supported Roku Channel was recognized with two Emmy nods for rom-com movie “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” — for television movie and choreography for scripted programming — while Bill Burr landed a nomination for actor in a short-form comedy or drama series for comedy anthology series “Immoral Compass.” Roku picked up the streaming rights to “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” from Lionsgate, after NBC canceled primetime musical comedy series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” after two seasons. And “Immoral Compass” was originally set at Quibi, the...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Sydney Sweeney Earns Two First-Time Nominations at This Year's Emmy Awards

The Emmy nominations were announced this morning, a big day for those working in television. As always, the nominations, once announced, tend to lay out a picture of snubs and spotlights, and of those spotlighted in the Emmy nominations, Sydney Sweeney is perhaps the most blessed. Sweeney, who has been one of the breakout stars of this last year, has been nominated for two Emmys for her work on the HBO productions The White Lotus and Euphoria.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Emmys 2022: Melanie Lysnkey and ‘Yellowjackets’ Score Major Nominations

After captivating audiences with its debut season, Yellowjackets is now a major Emmys contender. The Showtime series earned seven nominations, including one for Melanie Lynskey, when JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero announced the full list of nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Tuesday. In addition to being up...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Succession’, ‘Barry’ & ‘The White Lotus’ Set To Return With New Seasons In Time For Next Year’s Emmys Deadline

Click here to read the full article. The Covid pandemic meant that a lot of shows had their schedules thrown out of sync, which shook up various Emmy races. However, after a solid haul of Emmy nominations, HBO expects that new seasons of key awards titles such as Succession, The White Lotus and Barry will be released in time for next year’s Emmy eligibility deadline. 2022 Emmy Nominations: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Succession scored 25 nominations, the most of any show and taking its total Emmy noms to 48, The White Lotus secured 20 noms, and Barry took in another 14 nominations, while Euphoria...
NFL
AFP

Emmy nominations: five takeaways

"Succession" led the way in Tuesday's Emmy nominations, which saw the Television Academy's 20,000 voters sift through record submissions as production ramped back up from the start of the coronavirus pandemic.  None of that dissuaded Emmy voters, who nominated "The Closer" for best pre-recorded variety special.
TV & VIDEOS
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
111
Followers
1K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy