The comedic teaming of Steve Martin and Martin Short has been providing laughs for decades. But when they teamed up with actress Selena Gomez for the Hulu show 'Only Murders in the Building' they had a hit show that connected with a whole new audience. The success of the first season of the show, which streams on Hulu, led to season 2 which is available now. Among the new characters on the show is a young actor from right here in Eastern Iowa.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO