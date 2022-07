NEW YORK — On his first night at the Brooklyn homeless shelter, Tin Chin met his best friend. Estranged from his family, Chin was alone, stewing in anger and shame over all he had lost and how low he had fallen. The Chinatown restaurants he frequented with his wife and daughter, the elementary school drop-off routine, the friendly neighbors in Queens — these had been the trappings of a middle-class life that once seemed secure. A college graduate and former civil servant, Chin had to learn his city anew, and now — he could still hardly believe it — as a homeless person.

