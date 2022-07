Just like every offseason, there is a substantial amount of hype and expectations surrounding the Texas football program ahead of the 2022 season. Many are anxious to see the talented new offseason additions via the transfer portal finally take the field for the Longhorns. Quinn Ewers, Isaiah Neyor, and Jahleel Billingsley among others have provided Texas fans with hope that this season will be much better than the 5-7 campaign a year ago.

