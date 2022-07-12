ESPN: NFL peers don't put Bills' Tre'Davious White among top-10 CBs

According to ESPN, Tre’Davious White’s NFL peers do not think he’s a top-10 cornerback in the league.

Surveying more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players, the former world-wide leader helped us name the 10 best at each spot on the field according to those in the game. The Buffalo Bills’ lockdown defender is not found.

Per the rankings, White is only a honorable mention as a currently.

ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler was the analyst who put together the list. In his breakdown of White, he acknowledges that the Bills corner should be in the top-10.

The reasoning White is not found is pretty obvious.

White’s knee injury which he’s attempting to return from in 2022 holds him back. A former first-team All-Pro, White is going to have to prove he’s still at that level.

Here’s Fowler’s breakdown on White: