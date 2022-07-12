ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ESPN: NFL peers don't put Bills' Tre'Davious White among top-10 CBs

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08CRaG_0gcyQCRD00

According to ESPN, Tre’Davious White’s NFL peers do not think he’s a top-10 cornerback in the league.

Surveying more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players, the former world-wide leader helped us name the 10 best at each spot on the field according to those in the game. The Buffalo Bills’ lockdown defender is not found.

Per the rankings, White is only a honorable mention as a currently.

ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler was the analyst who put together the list. In his breakdown of White, he acknowledges that the Bills corner should be in the top-10.

The reasoning White is not found is pretty obvious.

White’s knee injury which he’s attempting to return from in 2022 holds him back. A former first-team All-Pro, White is going to have to prove he’s still at that level.

Here’s Fowler’s breakdown on White:

Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills: A top-five fixture in the past, White still deserves to be in the top 10 but didn’t garner enough top-five votes to surpass the younger corners. Suffering an ACL tear in his left knee in late November didn’t help. “Body of work, he’s still elite,” an AFC defensive coach said. “He’s got that toughness and technique where you know what you’re getting every play. He’ll just have to work his way back into form.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

What NFL coaches are saying about Deshaun Watson entering 2022

A lot of issues and concerns still surround Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. If you were able to place him in a vacuum, though, he remains one of the NFL’s best talents. That sentiment remains even with him missing the entire 2021 season and was proven in ESPN’s article ranking the NFL’s Top 10 2022 Quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Massive 14-year-old football recuit reveals unbelievable daily workout

14-year-old Tyler Parker went viral last week after he posted a photo flexing in the mirror showing off a physique that looked more like a veteran NFL defensive tackle than a high school sophomore. When he took the photo at a YMCA after a workout, Parker knew he looked big,...
NFL
On3.com

JaMarcus Russell calls out Cam Newton, Matthew Stafford, Sam Bradford

JaMarcus Russell may be the consensus biggest bust in NFL history, but he isn’t being shy about calling out other quarterbacks who didn’t live up to their potential. As NFL experts and front office personnel use Russell as an example of why rookie contracts needed to be amended, the former LSU star called out Sam Bradford, Matthew Stafford and Cam Newton during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Bills#Cbs#Tre Davious White#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Afc
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Announces Decision On His 'At Home' Commercials

It didn't matter if Baker Mayfield was playing well or not for the Cleveland Browns, he was always making entertaining commercials with Progressive Insurance. Unfortunately, the "at home with Baker Mayfield" commercials are coming to an end. Mayfield, who was acquired by the Carolina Panthers last Wednesday, announced that he's...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Condoleezza Rice’s ex not surprised by her new football role

The Denver Broncos announced Monday that former White House Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is now part-owner of the franchise. Rice has always been a football fan and was, at one point, part of the College Football Playoff committee. So no one was really surprised when she was named as part-owner, especially not her ex-boyfriend, Rick Upchurch, who use to play for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Has Revealed His Panthers' Jersey Number

Baker Mayfield may have a new team and coaching staff for the 2022 season, but he won't have to worry about wearing a new jersey number. On Tuesday, Mayfield was officially introduced as the newest member of the Carolina Panthers. While speaking to the media, he revealed that he'll wear No. 6 for this upcoming season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Jets

Bills S Micah Hyde is willing to bet that CB Tre’Davious White is going to return from injury much stronger. “I don’t think anybody understands what he’s been doing in the dark. That boy–he’s been working. I’ve been fortunate enough to see some of the stuff he’s been doing. He’s working. He’s working his a– off. I know I’ll put every single penny I have on Tre’Davious coming back a better player,” Hyde said via video conference. “I’m that confident in him.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With “no guardrails,” how will Arkansas fare in SEC?

Alabama coach Nick Saban is, for lack of a different term, the sage of the SEC. The things he says about the sport of college football always elicit a response. So when Saban said “competitive balance” was one of the most important things needed in the sport, analysis pieces were written. Specifically, Saban thinks the notion of super conferences is permanent, which, in turns, throws off that competitive balance. “We don’t have any guardrails on what we’re doing right now. We have no restrictions on who can do what. Some people are not going to be capable,” Saban said. “The bottom line...
AllSteelers

Steelers Best Option is to Add Roof to Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers just got a bunch of money for a naming rights deal. Acrisure made them the 11th-highest paid team in the NFL for their stadium. So, what should they do with it?. Keeping up with the times is important for the NFL. It doesn't mean remove all the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

129K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy